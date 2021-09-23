Oil and Gas Accumulator Market to Reach $814.4 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oil and gas accumulator market generated $488.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $814.4 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in exploration and production activities and rise in awareness for work safety habits drive the growth of the global oil & gas accumulator market. However, transition to renewable sources of energy and high volatilities in prices of oil and gas restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in investments in onshore and offshore projects presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (201 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/975

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global oil & gas accumulator market, owing to its dependence on the energy, power, oil and gas sectors, which witnessed losses during the first phase of the pandemic.

The pandemic led to implementation of lockdown which led to temporary closure of international borders for transportation and non-essential trade activities.

Furthermore, the temporary shutdown of oil refineries amid the COVID-19 period has reduced the demand for oil and gas accumulators in onshore sites for pressure recovery applications.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global oil and gas accumulator market based on type, deployment location, application, and region.

Based on application, the blow-out preventer segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drilling rigs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Oil and Gas Accumulator Market Request Here

Based on deployment location, the offshore segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/975

Leading players of the global oil & gas accumulator market analyzed in the research include Accumulators Inc., Airmo Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation PLC (Eaton), HAWE Hydraulik SE, Hydac Verwaltung GmbH (Hydac), Hydroll, Nippon Accumulator Co., Ltd, NOK Corporation, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Drilling Rigs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Surface Drilling Rig Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Drilling Mud Desander and Desilter Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Sludge Macerators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Oilfield Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn