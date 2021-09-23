New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134879/?utm_source=GNW



The global maternity innerwear market size is expected to reach USD 11.32 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increased attention of pregnant women on pregnancy fashion, particularly in regions such as North America and Europe, is one of the primary factors boosting the market expansion. As women have become more cautious about wearing fitting dresses, the adoption of various styles of maternity dresses has increased as a result of shifting fashion trends.



Man-made fabrics such as polyester and viscose blends are frequently used in non-pregnancy underwear.Pregnancy underwear is typically made with a higher percentage of cotton, making it not only softer and smoother on your skin but also more breathable.



Because you will feel warmer than usual during pregnancy, synthetic garments can rapidly make you feel sweaty; cotton, on the other hand, can keep you cool.



Pregnant women’s choices of maternity innerwear are no longer just based on comfort and fit.Expectant women are spending more on attractive and trendy maternity innerwear as their fashion consciousness and attention on personal appearance are growing.



Customers are purchasing underwear and a few fashionable and supportive bras.Many pregnancy bras can also be used as nursing bras, giving them more value for money.



Being conscious of this most personal layer of clothes sets the tone for everything else the customer wears.



Manufacturers and brands have created a plethora of kinds and categories based on what today’s women want, which internet aggregators sell at reasonable prices and with a variety of appealing offers.Online shopping has a number of advantages, including a broad choice of products in various sizes, well-stocked pieces with detailed information about the fabric, and instructions on how to wash, how to style the product, and so on.



Plus, ladies can choose from a variety of bralettes, activewear, resort wear, sports bras, chemises, bodysuits, hosiery, plus size lingerie, and much more, depending on their preferences and needs.



• By type, the maternity briefs segment accounted for the largest share of 30.5% in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing need for comfortable underwear among pregnant women that will offer them extra give and won’t pinch and pressure them in all the wrong places as their bodies develop and shift in unexpected ways

• The offline distribution channel segment grabbed the largest share of 69.8% in 2020. The online channel segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

• Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 41.3% in 2020 owing to the increasing spending power of the people in the region and the growing need for various types of maternity clothes

