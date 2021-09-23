Crossover Health Publishes White Paper Demonstrating Value of Hybrid Primary Health Model

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health , a national, team-based medical group, today published a new white paper, “ Getting From Hype to Hybrid: Employees Deserve Integrated Care .” The paper includes findings from a retrospective study evaluating care seeking trends from more than 330,000 visits with Crossover providers over an 18-month period coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. It demonstrates the value of a fully integrated, team-based care model that delivers care across in person and virtual settings.



According to white paper author and Crossover Health Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye, MD, “It’s clear the future of employer-sponsored integrated care can’t be served by virtual-only or geographically-constrained offerings, and instead demands a thoughtful, evidence-based hybrid approach.”

Key takeaways from the report include:

Neither virtual-only nor in-person-only care can meet all the needs of an employee population. For primary care, virtual visits accounted for over a third (39%) of all visits. For physical medicine, virtual visits only briefly surpassed in-person care, accounting on average for 20% of all visits in that discipline. For behavioral health, by contrast, virtual visits held steady as the dominant mode of care, accounting for nearly 75% of all visits.

Patients moved organically between in-person and virtual visits over the study period. Nearly 9 in 10 patients started with an in-person primary care visit. Approximately 25% of patients received at least some virtual care.

A team-based approach to primary care provided opportunities to screen and close care gaps that siloed, on-demand visits would likely have missed.

To view the complete white paper, visit the Crossover website here .

