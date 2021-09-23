Chedda Boy Films Is Releasing First NFT Tickets for 5 Dollars for the Film "One More Flip" Starring Sada Baby

DETROIT, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "One More Flip" premiered at Emagine Royal Oak, setting the attendance record for a time slot with the 7 pm premiere selling out the entire venue. This marked the first time in the theater's history an independent film holds an attendance record. Attendees left the event with high praise for the film with some calling it an "Instant Classic" in the world of black cinema - with many asking the question "Where is it streaming?" immediately after viewing.

"Not even the AVENGERS: END GAME, got a turnout like this." - Kyle Sinclair, Emagine Senior Director Of Event & Sales

Chedda Boy Films officially announced the date of "One More Flip" Amazon Prime release to be October 1, 2021. Kwende, announced the other week that they will be selling NFTs that have previews to the movie for a limited time. The sale starts September 23, 2021. The presale NFTs will only be available at cost during the prerelease and only available until October 1, when the movie is set to release.

If you'd like to purchase a pre-NFT or watch more about One More Flip and CheddaBoy Films, tap the link below or visit www.cheddaboyfilms.com

Related Images











Image 1: One More Flip





Poster









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment