Shoreline.io Names Ashley Stirrup as Chief Operating Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the Incident Automation company, today announced the appointment of Ashley Stirrup as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he will be responsible for driving growth initiatives and scaling business operations to support Shoreline’s rapid customer adoption. Mr. Stirrup will also be joining the board of directors. With this leadership expansion, Shoreline reaffirms its mission to enable DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and customer support to quickly debug incidents and automate their repair.



“Shoreline’s incident automation platform is transforming production operations with tremendous interest from companies of all sizes,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO of Shoreline.io. “Ashley’s proven leadership scaling cloud-native and developer-first companies will be invaluable to us as our business expands. I am particularly excited to have his experience and judgment to our executive team as we expand our go-to-market efforts and build our sales, marketing, and customer success teams.”

Stirrup is an industry veteran with 28 years of experience at technology companies, leading them through product-market fit to explosive growth to IPO and beyond. With a strong background in sales, marketing and channel programs, Stirrup excels at bringing developer technologies to market. Prior to Shoreline, Stirrup was CMO of Alogia where he helped the business double in two years through both product-led, self-service channels and high touch sales programs. Before Algolia, he was CMO at Talend where, in 5 years, they grew the company from $60M to $200M, taking Talend public in 2016 on the Nasdaq (TLND), tripling its awareness scores, and establishing Talend as an industry leader in multiple Gartner and Forrester analyst reports.

“I’ve personally seen service downtime reduce customer trust despite operations teams working day and night to keep systems up,” said Ashley Stirrup, COO at Shoreline.io. “I was blown away by how Shoreline makes debugging 10,000 instances as easy as debugging one and how incident automation can be done with a few dozen lines of code, not thousands. Shoreline fundamentally changes how on-call teams will handle production incidents.”

Today’s appointment of Stirrup comes on the heels of Shoreline’s emergence from stealth with the launch of its new platform designed to dramatically improve availability and reduce toil for SREs in their production environment.

Helpful Links

About Shoreline

Shoreline provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Shoreline makes it easy for SREs to diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever. Founded in 2019, Shoreline has raised $22M from Canvas Ventures and NTT VC. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit https://shoreline.io/ .