Luxe Hair Salon Phoenix: Get 10% Off Your First Haircut and Experience Why We Were Voted One of The Best New Hair Salons in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A visit to the salon has become so much more than a haircut and color. It’s now an experience, where the atmosphere makes you feel comfortable and relaxed, where you are welcome and catered for, and where you receive a professional and quality service that makes you feel rejuvenated and confident.

Creating a salon that embodies that special experience and provides premium hair services at affordable prices was the vision of Elizabeth Caraway, proud owner of Luxe Hair Salon Phoenix. An experienced stylist in her own right, in a relatively short space of time, Elizabeth has built up a team of highly skilled and artistic professionals dedicated to offering premium hair care services in Phoenix.

Voted as one of the best new hair salons in Phoenix, Elizabeth and the team have made waves in the local and surrounding areas by tailoring services to each client, based on their needs and requirements, and finding their perfect look.

Below, we look at the range of services offered by Luxe Hair Salon Phoenix, and detail how they’ve become a leading salon trusted by customers all over Phoenix:

Professional haircuts

For a salon to stand out from the crowd and keep customers coming back time and time again, first and foremost, they need to excel at what they do. As professionally licensed stylists who offer haircuts for men, women and kids, Luxe Hair Salon Phoenix have built their reputation up from the ground by providing amazing haircuts in an environment that is clean, bright, and with décor that inspires good energy all round.

Hairstyling

The key to beautiful hair that makes you feel confident and fearless is styling. However, finding hair salons Phoenix that cater for all types of hair, from thick and curly to thin and straight, can be difficult. The stylists at Luxe Hair Salon Phoenix are considered masters of their trade. Not only can they help you to achieve the style that you want, using some of the most advanced techniques and products in the industry, but they can also recommend styles that specifically suit your hair type, so that you can flourish each and every day.

Bridal makeup and hair

There’s no bigger day than your wedding day. For those 24 hours, you’ll want your hair and makeup to look better than it ever has before, leaving people in awe and most importantly, giving you the confidence to dazzle. As a specialist Bridal makeup and hair salon in Phoenix, Arizona, Luxe will attend to your hair and makeup and leave you looking and feeling your best. Wedding packages are available, so that your bridesmaid’s makeup, updos and mimosas are all included.

Hair color

Sometimes hair coloring can be wild and exotic. Other times, you simply want a professional hair color that suits your complexion and hair type. Each and every color at Luxe Hair salon in Phoenix, AZ, is tailored to the client. We’ll talk through exactly what you want to achieve, and our hair color experts will deliver a result that you’ll be bestowed with. From highlights that have a tonal graduation, to an all over hair color, our clients leave us glowing reviews based on their experiences.

Waxing and lashes

Not all hair salons go the extra mile, but Luke do, and their waxing and lashes services are just another reason why they are leading the way for exceptional salon services in Phoenix. Their professional services include waxing, lash extensions, facials, and eyelash extensions to name but a few. Not only are these services of an incredibly high quality, but a relaxing experience is provided, so that you can enjoy your time at the salon and leave feeling beautiful and courageous.

Get 10% off your first cut and experience why Luxe Hair Salon were voted one of the best new hair salons in Phoenix. Visit the website today and learn more about the services the salon provides in Phoenix metropolitan area including and nearby Surprise, Peoria, Scottsdale, Glendale and Phoenix Arizona.

More Information

Our Salon is located in Phoenix, Arizona which is home to ASU College of Public Service & Community Solutions. If you’d like to schedule an appointment with our Hair Salon give us a call at (602)-884-3186 or walk in and say hi. We’re located at 520 W Union Hills Dr suite 105, Phoenix, AZ 85027!

https://thenewsfront.com/luxe-hair-salon-phoenix-get-10-off-your-first-haircut-and-experience-why-we-were-voted-one-of-the-best-new-hair-salons-in-phoenix/