Jasper Dark Sky Festival Wants Attendees to Climb Closer to the Stars

JASPER, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourism Jasper is pleased to announce the return of Jasper Dark Sky Festival, October 15 to 24, 2021. At this annual event, star-gazing guests of all ages will get the opportunity to power down and look up in the world’s largest accessible Dark Sky Preserve as well as take part in the Festival’s anticipated line-up of extraordinary events and knowledgeable speakers.



In 2011, Jasper was designated as a Dark Sky Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society in Canada due to its limited light pollution. Since then, the Festival has invited novice and expert astronomers alike to discover the wonder of dark sky viewing. The annual event helps raise public awareness about light pollution, while building a deeper connection to the universe and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an event that continues to offer Festival-goers with a chance to find inspiration, share their passion for space and nature, and reflect on their place in the cosmos,” said science journalist Niki Wilson, eight -time Jasper Dark Sky Festival host. “We look forward to sharing the magic the festival is known for, and giving people a chance to reconnect to a little wonder, joy, and peace here in the mountains.”

This year’s Festival will be headlined by Rob Meyerson, CEO, Delalune Space and Adam Steltzner, Spacecraft designer, author, innovator and Chief Engineer of NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Mission. They’ll take us on a trip to the future where people live on the Moon, Mars and beyond. Find out how we got there, and what living life beyond Earth means for humanity. Guests will be able to welcome Dark Sky by celebrating pahkisimon, Cree for sunset. This free of cost celebration will be held at Lake Annette. At sunset, visitors will enjoy a ceremonial tipi raising followed by teachings, hand-drumming and song by Warrior Women, as well as participate in a community pow wow and drumming open to all.

Notable activities include a stunning Sunrise and Sunset photoshoot with photographer Dan Schyk and Fireside Chats with Warrior Women, where guests will hear Indigenous stories of the land, feel the heartbeat of the drum and have a hands-on experience with a local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper. Guests can also enjoy a Symphony under the Stars, witnessing the magic of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Strings under the backdrop of thousands of twinkling stars and a drone lightshow made possible by 150 drones!

For the foodies, there will be Cocktails and Constellations: an authentic three-course constellation inspired menu. Guests can also enjoy Canadian cuisine, cocktails and light painting photography at Light the Night with professional photographer and light painter Mike Gere.

This year’s Dark Sky Festival prioritizes health and safety while offering a thrilling yet accessible getaway for travelers across Canada. Attendees are advised that the schedule of events may change and are encouraged to follow all public health orders and check for the latest updates from Parks Canada, Tourism Jasper, and the Town of Jasper prior to travel.

To find more information about Jasper’s Dark Sky Festival and the full schedule of events, visit www.jasperdarksky.travel.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, their role is to present Jasper as it really is: an awe-inspiring and authentic Rocky Mountain destination -- the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. It is from here that the greatest personal expeditions begin; where explorers and wanderers from around the world collect to enjoy the activities, accommodations, restaurants, and businesses of the town of Jasper, before taking on the real Canadian Rockies of Jasper National Park. Jasper welcomes those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information about travel to Jasper, visit www.jasper.travel.

