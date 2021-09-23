Captivate Appoints Nicolas Beaver to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Partnerships

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivate, North America's leading location-based digital video network, today announced that real estate and financial industry veteran Nicolas Beaver has been appointed senior vice president of real estate sales and partnerships. In his new role, Beaver will be responsible for launching and scaling Captivate's multi-family network, which delivers high-quality and timely content to people where they live.

Beaver brings extensive experience in real estate, finance and economics. Having held various roles within Captivate's real estate business over the past six years, Beaver is uniquely positioned to further cement the company's role as the leader in residential digital media.

"For brands, real estate represents a mostly untapped opportunity," said Nicolas Beaver, SVP of real estate sales and partnerships at Captivate. "While most are trying to reach people on their mobile phones — to a point of over-saturation and crowding, we offer a real-world physical medium to communicate to an underserved audience. Just like we have done in the office, we look forward to becoming a part of North Americans' daily lives, providing them timely, relevant, and engaging information in their homes."

Prior to Captivate, Beaver worked for several financial institutions, including the National Bank of Canada, The World Bank, and The Royal Bank of Canada, where he served in roles ranging from fraud and account management to management consulting. Having studied under the chairman of the Nobel prize for economics while earning his Master of Science in Sweden, Beaver inherited new ways of looking at and thinking about every opportunity, which has served him well in each role he undertakes.

"We are thrilled to have Nic leading our quickly growing real estate business," said Marc Kidd, CEO of Captivate. "He has already brought so much value to his colleagues and existing real estate customers. I look forward to more of the creativity, passion and commitment he brings to every role he fills. Our real estate customers and partners are in great hands."

About Captivate

Known for its vast network of nearly 12,000 elevator displays located in 1,600 premier office buildings across North America, Captivate connects advertisers with 13 million unique monthly viewers through creative, research-driven advertising and marketing programs. By engaging its viewers with timely news and actionable information that helps balance the personal and professional demands of the workday, Captivate provides advertisers with a highly desirable and difficult-to-reach audience of affluent and influential business professionals. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Kristin Faulder (on behalf of Captivate)

(586) 419-4652

kristin@heurisay.com

