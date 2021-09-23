Trillium Lab's Surveyor Launches New Best Execution Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Labs announced today its new Best Execution Solution Module, the latest offering for its state-of-the-art Surveyor trade surveillance platform.

Surveyor's Best Execution solution provides customers easy-to-understand visualizations, highlighting key metrics to effectively monitor execution quality. Surveyor's Best Execution tool allows customers to both identify pricing outliers and further drill down into order and execution data.

"We are continuously releasing new Surveyor offerings in line with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and our customers' needs," said Director of Product Melissa Watras. "Our new Best Execution Module empowers our customers to act as stewards of market integrity by ensuring their own clients are provided with fair pricing and execution. We remain committed to providing exceptional products that best serve our customers' businesses."

The new Best Execution Module complements Surveyor's existing suite of disruptive and manipulative trading checks across other equities, options and futures markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. For a free demo, please contact sales@TRLM.com.

Trillium Labs, founded in 2014 by some of the pioneers of electronic trading, embarked on an immediate mission to develop technology solutions for some of the hardest problems in the Fintech space. Trillium Labs' flagship product is Surveyor, a cutting-edge Trade Surveillance offering which disrupted the RegTech space, uses full-depth-of-book market data with nanosecond accuracy to keep false positives to a minimum and further the product's mission to "Detect Accurately, Display Intuitively." For additional information, please visit https://trlm.com/surveyor/.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.