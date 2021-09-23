Shoshanna Gabriel, Self-Publishing Entrepreneur and New York Times and USA Today Bestselling Author, Passed Away on Sept. 11, 2021

POST FALLS, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoshanna, writing as Shoshanna Gabriel and as Shoshanna Evers, published 45 romance novels, novellas and audiobooks and has been listed on Amazon as one of the "Most Popular Authors in Romance," as well as on the Contemporary Romance and Erotica "Most Popular Authors" lists. Shoshanna was also the co-founder of SelfPubBookCovers - the leading pre-made book cover site for indie authors.

Reviewers have called Shoshanna's writing "fast-paced, intense … fantasy come to life for the reader" with stories where "the plot is fresh and the pacing excellent, the emotions…real and poignant."

Shoshanna's early books, written under her first pseudonym of Shoshanna Evers, were erotic romance novels. While working as a Registered Nurse and raising her special needs son, she wrote an advice column for the local paper and began writing her first book. That first self-published novel turned into a second and a third and on and on. As the audience for her style of steamy romance grew, she landed on the USA Today and New York Times bestsellers lists and landed publishers' contracts, too.

Shoshanna then shocked the writing community when she found Jesus and began writing Christian inspirational romance books as Shoshanna Gabriel. She knew changing her pen name and genre so drastically was a risky move and that she would lose much of her fan base and name recognition. However, she had faith that she would re-establish herself as a popular author and again reach the NY Times and USA Today's best-sellers lists - which she ultimately accomplished.

While living in the mountains of northern Idaho with her family, two big dogs, and 11 chickens, Shoshanna joined the ranks of online entrepreneurs, cofounding SelfPubBookCovers.com, an online marketplace offering the largest selection of premade book covers in the world.

Shoshanna is survived by her husband Jeff Brodsky and their three beautiful children.

Shoshanna's pre-existing health conditions kept her from obtaining life insurance. To ease the burden imposed on her family, a GoFundMe page with more information about her passing has been created. No donation is too small to help. https://bit.ly/3BZeCWS

For more information, please contact SelfPubBookCovers co-founder and Creative Director Rob Sturtz at Sales@SelfPubBookCovers.com

