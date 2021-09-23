Epiq Appoints Catherine J. Moynihan as Senior Director of Strategic Intelligence & Advisory

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today it has appointed Catherine J. Moynihan as Senior Director, Strategic Intelligence & Advisory for Epiq’s Legal Business Advisory Group.



In this role, Moynihan will be part of Epiq’s Legal Transformation Services group, bringing senior leadership talent and authoritative legal operations expertise to oversee Hyperion Research, Epiq’s legal market intelligence program, as well as spearhead legal advisory intelligence programs for global legal executives focused on legal operations transformation.

“Epiq continues to invest heavily in our most strategic initiatives focused on delivering high value-add advisory and transformation services to general counsel and legal operations leaders around the world,” said Roger Pilc President & General Manager, Legal Solutions. “Catherine will help accelerate our progress in this area.”

Moynihan joins Epiq from the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), where, as Associate Vice President of Legal Management Services, she launched and led the ACC Legal Operations section, providing research, education and knowledge-sharing for improving operational effectiveness. Moynihan is distinguished for developing the ACC Legal Operations Maturity Model, toolkit, and training, as well as leading the ACC Value Champions program to identify and disseminate leading practices.

“Our mission for innovation in legal service management continues to differentiate Epiq as a world-class global leader, including our recent award as Best Legal Operations Provider by ALM/Legalweek, and drives us to attract talented and proven legal management leaders of Catherine’s caliber to our Legal Business Advisory team,” said Eyal Iffergan, Managing Director, Legal Business Advisory.

Moynihan has an MBA from Columbia University and a BA in International Relations and English from the University of Virginia. She is a member of the College of Law Practice Management, which recognizes distinguished law practice management professionals.

Epiq Legal Transformation Services help in-house departments meet near-term challenges and plan for a digital, technology-enabled future including legal spend management, contracts management, flexible legal talent, and legal department consulting. For more information on Epiq and its transformation services for the business of law, visit us here.

About Hyperion Research

Hyperion Research, an Epiq company, is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. Hyperion Research is an independent market research organization. The profession's leaders, innovators, and trend-makers have come to rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis, and advisory services. We provide unparalleled insight into the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology.

Learn more at www.hyperiongp.com/research/.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration and transformation of business and legal operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

