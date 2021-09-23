For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Liquipel Appears on the Inc. 5000, With Revenue Growth of 207 percent!

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Liquipel is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It’s an incredible honor to be ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in America for the second consecutive year,” says Sam Winkler, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquipel. “I am very proud of our team and all of their hard work. This is a true testament of our dedication to bring our consumers innovative products and to continuously evolve in the electronics industry.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Liquipel:

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. Liquipel has also been recognized by INC Magazine as one of the top 5000 fastest growing companies in America for two consecutive years, in addition to Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image. For more information, please visit: www.Liquipel.com

