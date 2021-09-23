Rainbow Shops Unlocks Profitable Customer Growth with SoundCommerce

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail data platform provider SoundCommerce announced today that Rainbow Shops has successfully deployed its modern decisioning technology. Rainbow Shops is a Brooklyn-based fashion retailer with over 1,000 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands and online at RainbowShops.com. Founded in 1935, the brand is known for its affordable clothing, shoes and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes and kids. Rainbow Shops’ ecommerce business has grown almost 900% in six years, achieving a 44% compounded annual growth rate.



The retailer adopted SoundCommerce to unify and activate all data across its legacy Salesforce Commerce Cloud and new Shopify ecommerce storefronts, ensuring continuity of customer experience throughout the replatforming initiative. The SoundCommerce implementation unifies more than eight years of granular transactional order history and customer engagement data to unlock insights and enable action across the brand’s marketing and operations from first click to doorstep delivery.

“We adopted SoundCommerce to solve a specific data unification problem during our ecommerce replatforming,” said David Cost, VP Digital and Ecommerce at Rainbow Shops. “In the process, SoundCommerce became a strategic and company-wide data solution for Rainbow. We now have a cloud data warehouse in place for the long term, aligning our work with our most important success metrics and KPIs.”

Added Cost, “SoundCommerce has created a platform that we can build on, bridging a decade of order history across all of our customers, to drive better customer experiences and optimize customer lifetime value.”

Unify and Activate Data Across Ecommerce Storefront Platforms

SoundCommerce provides the platform and retail data model to combine, validate, and stage customer, order, shipment, product catalog, digital marketing campaign and merchandising promotion data. The platform empowers business users to coordinate decisions and action across marketing, fulfillment and supply chain operations, merchandising, customer service and finance.

“If you’re going to replatform, SoundCommerce solves the entire problem of how to create financial and performance continuity across new and old systems,” said Cost. “SoundCommerce ‘watches our back’ like an early warning system. We use the platform to track order flow and state across our operational systems. It basically allows us to do all of the things that we need to do which require a real-time data warehouse.”

Balance Profitability and Customer Lifetime Value with Every Action

At the core of the SoundCommerce platform is a retail data model that captures granular, high-fidelity order and customer event data along with line-item variable revenue, discounts and costs. Revealing variances in unit economics across orders and customers, SoundCommerce makes it easy for retail operators to take actions that balance immediate term profitability with investments that drive long-term shopper lifetime value.

SoundCommerce helps consumer brand and retail marketers:

Stand up a flexible, open cloud data warehouse at minimal expense and in record time

Consolidate and unify order and customer event data from across disparate systems

Track revenue, discounts and costs at the unit and event level to drive contribution margin and customer lifetime value as orders flow and shipments process

Correlate customer lifetime value and the operational and marketing events that impact customer engagement

Take Control of Your Own Turnkey Modern Cloud Data Warehouse

“Acting as our data warehouse at Rainbow Shops, SoundCommerce makes it easy to combine years of data across both Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Shopify,” said Cost. “The SoundCommerce platform ensured data continuity through our ecommerce storefront platform migration -- and in the process unlocked our data across departments and systems for strategic campaigns and decision making.”

SoundCommerce provides consumer brands and retailers a fast and flexible, productized path to deploy modern cloud data warehouses like Google Cloud Platform BigQuery and Snowflake. By orchestrating unified data to these open-standard cloud data warehouses, SoundCommerce provides customers with unrestricted access to their own first-party enterprise data.

“Optimizing decisions for profitable growth is a mandate for every modern brand,” said SoundCommerce CEO Eric Best. “Rather than spend years building brittle integrations to custom cloud data warehouses, brands like Rainbow Shops can adopt SoundCommerce to immediately align actions with the most important measures of retail success.”

The SoundCommerce platform eliminates years of integration work costing millions of dollars in system integrator or staff engineering expense. The platform provides a massive increase in the time-to-value of a merchant’s enterprise data, offering actionable insights within weeks rather than years.

About SoundCommerce

The SoundCommerce data platform drives profitable growth, customer experience and lifetime value across retail systems and channels — from first click to doorstep delivery. SoundCommerce works with retailers’ existing technology stack to transform customer experience across marketing, merchandising, supply, fulfillment, delivery, and customer service. The data platform tracks real-time operational events, profitability and customer lifetime value to drive decisions and actions fundamental to cross-channel and direct-to-consumer success. Founded by Amazon veterans and backed by leading venture capital investors, SoundCommerce is headquartered in Seattle.