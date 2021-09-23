Gartner Research Reveals Growth for Smart Robots in Retail

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Gartner report details that “Retailers are scaling up smart robots to support flexibility and labor optimization in physical stores for unified commerce execution.” GreyOrange , a leading provider of modern software and systems for modern fulfillment, is featured in the report for its variety of smart robots that help retailers improve how they get products to buyers, whether through stores, distribution centers or emerging options such as localized micro fulfillment centers.

The report, “Market Guide for Smart Robots in Retail,” led by Keslie Marian, notes that “the critical need to optimize costs, due to labor shortages and minimum wage increases, is driving continued retailer interest and investment in smart robots throughout 2021.” Continued investment in smart robot technology will further optimize costs while releasing human resources for more revenue-generating activities, allowing for better allocation of both resources and time.

Download the report, compliments of GreyOrange, here . GreyOrange is a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations through the AI-driven GreyMatter™ cloud software and Ranger™ Robot Series.

Additional insights from the report, written by Gartner analyst Kelsie Marian, include:

“Over the next year we expect pilots and implementations of smart robots in physical stores and warehouse environments to persist. As a result, they will continue to garner significant attention and interest from both retailers and consumers alike.”

“Smart robots can be added incrementally and deliver significant value, without large-scale deployment or disruption. A single robot can deliver a significant return on investment; therefore, investments can be incremental over several years.”

“Smart robots enable real-time data capture and analysis essential for unified commerce execution. However, the data must also be connected to store and back-office systems to realize full potential."



“Consumer expectations are redefining both the retail environment and the nodes of distribution and fulfillment. Every point in the supply network—manufacturers, warehouses, stores—is now a fulfillment node,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer, GreyOrange. “Smart robot technology must be adaptable to dark stores and micro fulfillment centers, nodes that are constantly evolving in response to changing market demands.”

Micro fulfillment centers (MFCs) are distributed, localized, strategically targeted fulfillment centers that are closer to where buyers live and work so retailers can meet consumer demand for delivery speed and convenience while also reducing fulfillment costs. GreyOrange modernizes both micro and macro fulfillment operations by combining smart robots with AI-driven GreyMatter ™ cloud software. GreyMatter continuously prioritizes decisions and workflows to efficiently orchestrate tasks, time and teams of people and robots to optimize performance across any distribution center, no matter the size.

GreyMatter works with the GreyOrange Ranger Robot Series (as well as robots and equipment from other companies) to feed real-time data into always-solving algorithms that calculate each next-best decision, whether solving for everyday omnichannel performance or solving for peak period commitments. By optimizing how inventory is picked, packed and shipped in real time, companies can make and keep more promises to customers and stores, accelerate throughput, lower costs, meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs), and protect the safety of people and inventory.

