Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Highlight Key Encryption’s Role in Securing Federal Agencies

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced a webinar, sponsored by Utimaco, that will delve into key encryption’s vital role in securing federal agencies’ data, implementation challenges and integration solutions.



Increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks are becoming a common threat for the U.S. Government, and a recent Executive Order is challenging information security leaders across the public sector to safeguard sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information, by implementing a zero-trust framework. It sets a strict 180-day deadline from May 12th, 2021 for all federal civilian executive branch entities to adopt documented data encryption practices.

The upcoming webinar, “US Executive Order: Strengthening Information Security with Key Encryption for Data at Rest,” will be held on October 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Registration details can be found on the Secure Technology Alliance website.

The following security industry speakers will share their expertise: Manish Upasani, Utimaco; Mark Azadpour, Workload Security Product Manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Information and cybersecurity professionals in federal government and public sectors, and those responsible for the protection of critical data, are invited to attend the webcast to gain insights on:

Deconstructing key management challenges when encrypting data in complex IT environments

How key management solutions are in line with the federal mandate and Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)

Utilizing key encryption to implement a zero-trust information security framework on public cloud, on-premise and hybrid cloud



“The digitization of essential data is becoming a general practice among federal agencies, widening the attack surface for threat actors,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The President’s Executive Order further strengthens the Alliance’s stance regarding the importance of key encryption in protecting sensitive information from unauthorized parties. This webinar will illustrate how key management and encryption can be leveraged to create a zero-trust environment with speed, precision and ease of management. “

