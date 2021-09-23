Aunalytics Gains Significant Momentum in Q2 2021 with 40% Increase in Quarter over Quarter Growth of Analytic Data Platform Deployments

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, continued to demonstrate exceptional growth and momentum during the second quarter of 2021. Deployment of the Aunalytics DaybreakTM analytic database providing customer intelligence for the financial services industry increased 40%. Further, late in the quarter, the company launched a new tiered data model that reduces implementation time by 50% to place actionable revenue growth insights in the hands of its financial services clients faster. It is anticipated that implementations will continue to accelerate with this advancement. The company also announces a 25% increase in new clients in its enterprise cloud and managed services business lines.



The global big data and analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period of 2021-2026, reaching $450 billion by 2026. Organizations have started to capitalize on big data by generating and leveraging key insights, strategies, and business decisions to provide better customer experiences, improve efficiency, and remain competitive by gaining answers to critical questions in nearly every functional aspect of their business.

Aunalytics offers a robust, cloud-native data platform built to enable universal data access, powerful analytics, and AI-driven answers. Customers can turn data into answers with the secure, reliable, and scalable data platform deployed and managed by technology and data experts as a service. The platform represents Aunalytics’ unique ability to unify all the elements necessary to process data and deliver AI end-to-end, from cloud infrastructure to data acquisition, organization, and machine learning models – all managed and run by Aunalytics as a secure managed service. And, while typically large enterprises are in a better position to afford advanced database and analytics technology, Aunalytics pairs its platform with access to its team’s expertise to help mid-market companies compete with enterprise players.

Significant milestones Aunalytics achieved in Q2 of this year include:

Daybreak analytic database deployment 40% growth

25% new customer growth in cloud and managed services business lines

The company announced that its Aunalytics® Cloud solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status and is actively working toward FedRAMP certification.

and is actively working toward FedRAMP certification. The introduction of a new tiered data model workflow added to Daybreak 3.0 for faster implementation resulting in customers receiving answers faster. Implementation time has been reduced by 50%.

The introduction of new Churn Propensity Smart Feature TM added to Daybreak 3.0: a predictive model that analyzes customer transactional data for indicators that a customer is likely to churn so that financial institutions can take action before losing customers.

added to Daybreak 3.0: a predictive model that analyzes customer transactional data for indicators that a customer is likely to churn so that financial institutions can take action before losing customers. The introduction of new Product Propensity Smart Feature added to Daybreak 3.0: a machine learning powered customized dataset for each customer’s propensity for new financial services products by type modeled on customer behaviors prior to opening new accounts to better cultivate long-term customer relationships with intelligent marketing.

The introduction of new Risk Scoring for Loan Default at Time of Application Smart Feature added to Daybreak 3.0: a machine learning powered data model to reduce lending risk based upon an institution’s historical loan defaults that identifies risk of a particular loan application at the time of underwriting.

Aunalytics Accelerates Insights-as-a-Service Offering Through Ohio Expansion - The integration of Ohio-based managed services provider NetGain and Aunalytics in February 2021 has allowed the company to expand its footprint in the state and extended its solution portfolio, including Aunsight TM Golden Record and the Daybreak Analytic Database, to new customers in the region.

and extended its solution portfolio, including Aunsight Golden Record and the Daybreak Analytic Database, to new customers in the region. Introduction of the Alliance Partner Program to Accelerate Adoption of its Cloud Native Data Analytics Platform and Capitalize on the Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity. The Alliance Partner Program was developed to give ISVs and technology partners the dedicated resources and support to ensure success and drive new recurring revenue opportunities and long-term value for clients.

was developed to give ISVs and technology partners the dedicated resources and support to ensure success and drive new recurring revenue opportunities and long-term value for clients. New partnerships Aunalytics and AC3 Announce a Strategic Partnership that Empowers Oncology Practice Groups to Modernize Their Businesses Through Advanced Analytics and Valuable Business Insights Aunalytics and Stonebridge Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Data Accuracy and Advanced Data Management Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry.

Kelly Jones, former president and chief operations officer of NetGain Information Systems (acquired by Aunalytics in February 2021) and now vice president of Integration Services at Aunalytics, was recognized as one of CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel as well as one of CRN’s Power 60 Solution Providers .

. Aunalytics was named one of CRN’s Coolest Business Analytics Companies of the 2021 Big Data 100 , a list of vendors that CRN says “solution providers should know in the big data business.”

“We’re extremely pleased with our continued momentum and the milestones achieved in the second quarter of this year,” said Rich Carlton, President and CRO of Aunalytics. “It demonstrates how businesses are eager to leverage their data for competitive gain, and yet midsize companies are often out-teched by larger rivals with bigger budgets for advanced data analytics tools and talent. We remain committed to providing the ability to quickly and accurately answer our customers’ important IT and business questions to help drive growth and improve the bottom line as we continue to expand our position as a leading data platform provider.”

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics Gains Significant Momentum in Q2 2021 with 40% Increase in Quarter over Quarter Growth of Analytic Data Platform Deployments #Dataplatform #Dataanalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .