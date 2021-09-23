New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Wash Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Mode of Payment, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134875/?utm_source=GNW



Car Wash Services Market Growth & Trends



The global car wash services market size is anticipated to reach USD 37.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home washing is growing as the on-demand car wash trend continues. A key trend among customers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is the shift from ’do-it-yourself’ to ’do-it-for-me.’



According to the International Carwash Association, the number of drivers who wash their cars at professional service centers on a regular basis has climbed from around 48.0% in 1994 to over 77 percent in 2019. Furthermore, around 66 percent of Americans wash their automobiles between 1-2 times each month, resulting in an average of 13 washes per year.



The concept of "all-new, all the time" appears to have driven the wash center’s popularity as automated car washing has become the norm for vehicle owners during the last few decades. In the automobile care industry, new technologies and equipment improved the process, gained market share, and raised client expectations.



The emergence of COVID-19 had a huge impact on the industry.During the peak of the pandemic, most businesses were closed.



New York State authorized car washes to resume in late April, but only under severe conditions that limited the number of personnel allowed on site and prohibited in-person payment. Furthermore, the pandemic ushered in several significant improvements in the industry.



To make it easier for tech-savvy consumers, car washes have begun to use smartphone apps and online booking systems.Customers who schedule services online can avoid the line and go straight to the wash when they arrive.



For some clients, not processing virtual wallet payments can be a deal-breaker in an increasingly cashless environment. Car washes that accept more payment methods than a credit card reader attract more clients and grow more quickly.



Car Wash Services Market Report Highlights

• The roll-over/in-bay segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.3% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

• The cashless segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.8% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.3% in 2020

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06134875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________