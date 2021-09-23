Europe Turbocharger Market to Reach $9.49 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe turbocharger market was pegged at $5.81 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $9.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Emergence of stringent emission & fuel-efficiency norms and downsizing of engine to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the Europe turbocharger market. On the other hand, increasing focus on battery-operated Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and high costs associated with turbochargers restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of turbochargers in GDI engines is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (175 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/919

COVID-19 scenario-

Extended lockdowns distorted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across Europe had to partially or fully shut down their operations, especially during the initial phase, thereby impacting the Europe turbocharger market negatively. In a nutshell, huge supply-demand issues were created in the Europe turbocharger industry.

However, the situation across the continent is getting ameliorated and the market is projected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/919

The Europe turbocharger market is analyzed across technology, application, fuel type, material, end-user, and country. Based on technology, the twin turbo technology segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The variable geometry technology segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the light commercial vehicle segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Simultaneously, the ships and aircrafts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/919

Based on country, Germany held the major share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by 2030. The other regions studied in the report include UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the Europe turbocharger market report include Cummins Inc., Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems, Rotomaster International, Continental AG, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Borg Warner Inc., Turbo Energy Private Limited. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/919





Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Turbocharger Market by Technology (Twin-Turbo, Waste gate Technology, and Variable Geometry Technology), Fuel Type (Diesel and Gasoline), Application (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Ships & Aircrafts, Agriculture & Construction, and Locomotives), Material (Cast Iron and Aluminum), and End-User (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030.

Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Turbocharger Type (Poppet Valve Type and Butterfly Valve Type), Platform (Heavyweight Aircraft and Lightweight Aircraft), and Component (Compressor, Turbine and Waste Gate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Marine Turbocharger Market by Type (Commercial, Private and Navy), Technology (Single Turbocharger, Twin-turbocharger, Electro-assist Turbocharger and Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)), Component (Compressor, Turbine, Shaft and Others), Operation (Axial Flow Turbocharger and Radial Flow Turbocharger), End Use Industries ( Navy & Defence Systems, Cargo & Shipping Industries, Fisheries and Oil & Gas), Application ( Cargo Ships, High Speed Boats, Cruises and Naval Ships), and System (Constant Pressure System Turbocharging and Pulse System Turbocharging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Butterfly Valve Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Platform (Heavyweight Aircraft and Lightweight Aircraft), and Component (Compressor, Turbine and Waste Gate): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Poppet Valve Aircraft Turbocharger Market by Platform (Heavyweight Aircraft and Lightweight Aircraft), Component (Compressor, Turbine and Waste Gate), and Platform (Heavyweight Aircraft and Lightweight Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Pantograph Charger Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, and DCFC), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Connector (J1772, and CCS): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com