Capitol City Homes Surpasses Fundraising Goal at 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sept. 16, 2021, Capitol City Homes held their sixth annual charity golf tournament at Heritage Golf Course in Wake Forest, NC, raising $55,245 to benefit Ashlyn Hope Perkins and her family. Ashlyn Hope, a 5-year-old girl from Raleigh, NC, was diagnosed in 2020 with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma.

The Hope for Ashlyn Hope tournament, made possible by 52 hole sponsors and the 55 teams who competed, surpassed its original goal of $50,000 and will provide much-needed funds for the Perkins family's living expenses and medical bills. Both of Ashlyn's parents have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, as well as the time needed to care for a child with extensive health complications. This year, their time has been spent taking Ashlyn to her appointments and treatments while helping their two sons with distance learning. On September 13, the Perkins family announced that an MRI showed that Ashlyn's cancer has returned, and Ashlyn will likely need additional treatments.

The Perkins family recently posted this statement on social media, giving an update on Ashlyn's health and acknowledging the generosity of everyone involved in the charity golf tournament: "Who knew that a year ago when Ashlyn was chosen that we would find out two days before the tournament that she has relapsed. It's such a blessing to know that we have this money for upcoming trips to NYC for treatment, medicine, and more medical bills as she enters the second (and hopefully final) stage of her fight against cancer. The Perkins family is extremely thankful for all the people that worked so hard to plan and orchestrate this amazing event! Thank you, Capitol City Homes for all you did for Ashlyn and The Perkins Family! We will never be able to show just how much we appreciate all that you did for our family!"

A GoFundMe page has also been created by relatives to raise awareness and financial resources for The Perkins family.

Capitol City Homes, an award-winning builder in Raleigh, North Carolina, believes that their impact reaches far beyond building homes and that they have a responsibility to support their community. In 2016, they organized and hosted their first charity golf tournament to raise money for a 13-year-old who suffers from a rare form of Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The event has since grown larger in exposure, participation, sponsorship, and total amount raised. Since 2016, Capitol City Homes has raised $223,913 to help local families. Ashlyn is the sixth child with a life-threatening illness to benefit from this event.

"We are not just home builders. We are members of our community and consider it an honor to be a part of these kids' lives," said Managing Partner Trey McDonald. "We have learned so much from the strength and bravery they have each shown and hope that this event will continue to raise awareness and resources in the future for these incredible families."

For more information on Capitol City Homes Charity Golf Tournament and Ashlyn Hope Perkins, visit www.capitolcitycares.com .

About Capitol City Homes

Founded in 2009 by Triangle area construction professionals with more than 70 years of home building experience, Capitol City Homes has built and closed more than 1,000 homes. By operating from a philosophy that customers should have what they want in a home at a fair price, the company has created new processes and efficiencies that allow for more choices than a traditional builder. Capitol City Homes builds new homes from the $200s to the $800s in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina, including Wake, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Craven, Cumberland, Person, Wilson, and Alamance counties, and are building in more than two dozen communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.capitolcity-homes.com .

Or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CapitolCityHomes/

