(EAR) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Eargo Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR).



After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it "was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance-reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans." Following this news, shares of Eargo stock fell over 50% in pre-market hours trading on September 23, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Eargo shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]