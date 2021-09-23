D2L AND NEONTRAIN ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Kitchener, Waterloo, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is entering into an innovative partnership with Nova Scotia-based NeonTrain. A new company, NeonTrain delivers online training for small and medium-sized businesses and will be using D2L’s signature platform Brightspace to support their clients.

“At NeonTrain, we believe passionately in the power of online learning to transform organizations and empower them to do what they do best,” says Rob Belliveau, NeonTrain’s founder. “I reached out to John Baker and the team at D2L in the early stages of developing NeonTrain because of their reputation as a world leader in learning technology solutions and as a made-in-Canada success story. Brightspace is a perfect fit for what we’re aspiring to do, which is to deliver transformational learning experiences.”

“I really appreciated Rob reaching out and pursuing this partnership with D2L right out of the gate,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “It’s been a real pleasure working with him and his team, and to join with them in supporting small and mid-sized organizations to find and implement training solutions that help their people grow and succeed. And it’s just exciting to be a part of a start-up. NeonTrain is poised to do great things.”

“I would like to endorse NeonTrain and the excellent service they provide. As a new start in the Brightspace environment, NeonTrain has been responsive and extremely helpful in making sure that we are successful in our course offerings,” says Jacquie Latham, Program Coordinator - The Ontario Native Education Counselling Association (ONECA). “They have responded in a timely manner and with positive results. I would choose to work with NeonTrain every time!”

ABOUT D2L’S BRIGHTSPACE

D2L’s Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organizations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.



D2L’s Brightspace is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is the one place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalized learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.



D2L’s Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s fully accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.



Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to back-to-back #1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 900 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT NEONTRAIN

NeonTrain equips clients to help achieve full potential through learning and development solutions. We are proud to connect our clients to the Brightspace platform and we are passionately committed to delivering outstanding training solutions to the everyday learner.

Halifax, Nova Scotia-based, NeonTrain was founded by Rob Belliveau, a veteran firefighter, training officer, content developer, learning management system administrator and advocate for learning technology. Find out more at www.neontrain.com.

D2L MEDIA CONTACT

Dana Dean

Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation

pr@D2L.com

Twitter: @D2L

NeonTrain MEDIA CONTACT

Jill Simpson

Vice President – Creative Services, Neon Train

jill.simpson@neontrain.com

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.