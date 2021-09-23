AVX Releases a New Series of IP67-Rated, External, Dual-Band Wi-Fi Antennas for 2.4GHz and 5GHz Applications

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new series of IP67-rated, external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas optimized for 2.4GHz and 5GHz applications. The new X9001748 Series external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas have a standardized, ready-to-use, RoHS-compliant design with IP67 sealing for reliable outdoor operation and provide high-gain, high-efficiency, and high-reliability performance in low- and high-band applications with a variety of device configurations and frequencies spanning 2,400–2,485MHz and 5,150–5,850MHz.

The series’ standardized, ready-to-use, and RoHS-compliant design results in fewer design changes, enables quick and easy implementation using standard or reverse-polarity (RP) SMA connectors, and hastens product development and time-to-market. Its wide range of frequency options, high-gain, -efficiency, and -reliability performance, and IP67-rated protection against both dust and immersion (1m for 30 minutes) make it ideal for use in 2.4GHz and 5GHz indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ISM, and Zigbee applications including routers, gateways, access points, IoT gateways and devices, smart meters, home automation equipment, smart city infrastructure, smart agriculture, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, telematics, structural health monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

AVX’s new X9001748 Series IP67-rated, external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas are currently available as four part numbers, all of which have linear polarization and thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) radomes, measure 180mm ±2mm in height and 12.98mm ±0.20mm in diameter, and weigh 24 grams. They are also available in black and white and with SMA or RP-SMA male connectors for additional design flexibility. In terms of performance, these new external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas exhibit 50Ω feed-point impedance, less than -9.00dB return loss, 3.2dBi peak gain, and 71% average efficiency in low-band (2.4GHz) applications and less than -7.33dB return loss, 3.6dBi peak gain, and 68% average efficiency in high-band (5GHz) applications, and are rated for operating temperatures spanning -40°C to +120°C. Lead-time for the series is currently nine weeks.

“We designed the new IP67-rated, external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas to satisfy wireless device engineers’ most critical requirements, including standardized designs for greater flexibility, easier implementation, and quicker time-to-market, robust packaging for reliable outdoor operation, and best-in-class performance across a wide range of frequencies,” said Houda Rais, RF product manager for AVX’s EMEA marketing division.

For more information about AVX's new X9001748 Series IP67-rated, external, dual-band Wi-Fi antennas, please visit https://www.avx.com/product/x9001748/. To order, please visit Digi-Key or Mouser. For more information about AVX's extensive and ever-expanding portfolio of antenna solutions, please visit https://www.avx.com/products/antennas/ or download the AVX Antenna Selection Guide.

