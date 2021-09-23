New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aromatherapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Mode Of Delivery, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06046009/?utm_source=GNW



Aromatherapy Market Growth & Trends



The global aromatherapy market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising awareness regarding the positive impact of essential oils on the well-being and health of consumers coupled with the growing demand for natural products is likely to boost aromatherapy market growth over the forecast period.



Increased focus on mental health coupled with the rising adoption of essential oils for the management of mental health problems is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of aromatherapy in medical facilities, including clinics and hospitals, is anticipated to augment the demand for aromatherapy diffusers and essential oils.



The demand for aromatherapy in-home use is likely to witness significant growth amid the COVID-19 crisis on account of the lockdown measures taken by various governments, resulting in people staying at home. Furthermore, the demand for aromatherapy in hospitals and clinics also witnessed growth owing to the increased utilization by institutions for treating COVID-19, infected patients.



The growing adoption of aromatherapy for alleviating conditions such as anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia during the lockdown is expected to impact market growth positively. The demand for essential oils, especially tea tree and eucalyptus oil is expected to witness growth amidst the pandemic on account of their antiseptic and antibacterial properties.



Aromatherapy Market Report Highlights

• The demand for aromatherapy diffusers is expected to witness growth at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growing preference for diffusers as they help in gaining the therapeutic benefits from essential oils

• The relaxation application segment accounted for 23.2% of the global revenue share in 2020 on account of an increase in the number of people suffering from stress and anxiety coupled with a growing preference for natural treatment to get relief from stress

• The e-commerce distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period on account of benefits associated with this channel, such as convenience, availability of a wide range of products, and ease-of-buying

• In September 2020, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft expanded its products offerings by launching Zoe, a glowing energy-efficient aroma diffuser that uses ultrasound technology to emit essential oils in the room

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06046009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________