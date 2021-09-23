Crypto Fest 2021: Rumble in the Crypto Jungle

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Bitcoin Events, a crypto-focused event producer with more than 12,000 attendees from 165+ countries participating in its events, is delighted to announce the launch of its third annual Crypto Fest 2021 Conference , taking place in an entirely virtual format on Oct. 29, 2021.



The crypto universe is rapidly expanding with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) exploding onto the scene, the scalability of Ethereum becoming a reality, and interest in topics such as Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stable coins habitually dominating the newswires.

Crypto Fest 2021 will harness the growing enthusiasm within the cryptocurrency space in one of its largest events yet. This year’s Crypto Fest conference will bring together more than 2,500 attendees and 30 industry thought-leaders to unite entrepreneurs, traders, investors, developers and industry enthusiasts, among various others. It will be a jam-packed day with exciting keynotes, workshops, presentations, contentious and controversial topics, product exhibitions, competitions and more.

Attendees will be presented with an invaluable opportunity to gain insights into how cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, alt coins, tokens, and stable coins are disrupting various industries. They will also be able to develop strategies for blockchain implementation, learn from real-world case studies, and discover how cryptocurrencies can enable financial inclusion and greater participation in the financial ecosystem.

The conference will feature a series of keynote addresses on topics such as “The Polygon Network: Redefining the Blockchain Landscape,” “Arbitrage, OTC Trading, Cryptocurrency in Africa,” and “Cryptocurrency as a Tool for Financial Inclusion.” In addition to the presentations, attendees can attend a Crypto Trading Workshop and a Crypto Investment Workshop, gaining the skillsets necessary for success within the cryptocurrency universe.

Crypto Fest 2021 will also feature an after-party, allowing virtual attendees to network within the conference’s dedicated digital platform.

Whether you are looking to generate new sales leads, maximize your brand’s exposure in front of key industry stakeholders, launch a new product or service, or simply reach out to a vast array of influencers, media outlets and consumers, this year’s Crypto Fest 2021 promises to be an unmissable event!

Additional information about Crypto Fest 2021, as well as registration options, can be found at https://cryptofest.co.za/ .

About Bitcoin Events

Bitcoin Events is Africa’s leading and largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event coordinator.

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events has hosted 11 events that have attracted more than 350 global speakers and 12,000 delegates from over 165 countries. Bitcoin Events is the organizer of the Blockchain Africa Conference, the Crypto Fest, and the DeFi Conference.



