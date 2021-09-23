New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06046007/?utm_source=GNW



Disposable Gloves Market Growth & Trends



The global disposable gloves market size is projected to reach USD 14.87 billion by 2028. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2028. The rising cases of Covid-19, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, are projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves.



The global pandemic boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. The manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.



The rising awareness regarding employee health and safety, along with the increasing industrial fatalities in the emerging economies, is also projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements, coupled with the growing product demand in medical operations, are anticipated to complement market growth.



Distributors play a vital role in the global market as the product manufacturers are dependent on them for product distribution. Globalization and consolidation of manufacturers are anticipated to have a significant impact on the distributors, which is projected to compel them to broaden their horizons and look beyond the traditional boundaries.



Disposable Gloves Market Report Highlights

• The nitrile material segment is estimated to account for the highest revenue share growing at the fastest CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period

• The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these materials in the chemical, medical, painting, laboratory, dentistry, and oil sectors

• The powder-free product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of over 72% in 2020 on account of increased preference for powder-free gloves across many industries, including chemical, medical, and food processing

• The product penetration in the medical industry accounted for 78% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to its ability to provide barrier protection against the risk associated with the on-the-job transmission of germs and other environmental contaminants

• The market in India is likely to register a significant CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period

• The growth is attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, as a result of rising expenditure by the public & private players & disposable incomes, and the outbreak of Covid-19

