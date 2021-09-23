New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Home And Garden Fungicides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Form, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06046017/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Home And Garden Fungicides Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. home and garden fungicides market size is expected to reach USD 547.7 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to flourish over the years owing to the growing inclination of the end users toward landscaping. The increasing demand for home and garden fungicides, such as captan, folpet, dithiocarbamate, pentachlorophenol, and mercurial, is boosting the growth of the overall market.



Gardening as a hobby is particularly popular among Americans, with a record number of youngsters taking up gardening as a hobby.According to the National Gardening Survey 2018 conducted by the American Horticultural Society (AHS), an average household spent around USD 503 on lawn and garden products as well as services, which was an increase of about USD 100 as compared to 2017.



Additionally, an increase in the number of garden centers and retail nurseries is one of the key factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Current trends including organic gardening, kitchen gardening, urban farming, and small-space gardening are supporting the growth of the market.Garden owners frequently take up gardening as a hobby and their focus on developing various skills drives the demand for the requisite tools and consumables.



Additionally, homeowners have started to use vacant areas for gardening to improve their physical and mental wellness.



Despite the positive outlook, in recent years, numerous products have been developed with wide-ranging effects owing to the rapidly developing technologies.Fungicides are one such class of chemical substances.



Fungicides have been a crucial part of gardening and agriculture as they safeguard crops from fungal infestations and prevent yield reduction. Regardless of their usefulness, fungicides could cause potential risks to food safety, the environment, and all living things.



Technological advancements are changing the adoption and acceptance of home and garden fungicides and this factor is expected to have a profound implication on the future of the market.Relatively low-cost and eco-friendly products are projected to offer immense growth opportunities to the market in the near future.



For instance, organic fungicides are proving a safer alternative to synthetic fungicides in certain cases, which widens the scope of the market.



U.S. Home And Garden Fungicides Market Report Highlights

• In terms of product, the organic segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of adopting organic fungicides

• Based on form, the liquid segment dominated the market with a share of around 60.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the prominent penetration rate of liquid fungicides

• By application, the turf and ornamentals segment accounted for the largest share of over 66.0% in 2020 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront in the coming years

