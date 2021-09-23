FBS Trader App Shows a Perfect Example of Economic Calendar

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS broker continues to grow its all-in-one mobile trading platform. In the recent update, FBS Trader got Economic Calendar. It means that traders can now keep up with breaking economic news and reports right in the app where they trade.



What is Economic Calendar?

In simple terms, it is a tool that shows upcoming economic events. Traders follow the events because they may affect the price of assets, be it commodities, currencies, or stocks. An accurate and reliable overview of the economic events and news is of much help for fundamental analysis.

For FBS Trader clients, Economic Calendar means a lot because this all-in-one trading platform offers assets of various markets. In FBS Trader, there are Forex instruments, stocks, metals and energies, indices, and crypto. For convenient crypto trading, the app recently launched a Crypto account.

How to keep an eye on everything that impacts the assets? With Economic Calendar, of course. It is right here, ready for traders to follow the events.

How FBS Trader took Economic Calendar to a new level

Usually, to stay updated, traders are forced to use various sources. Clients of FBS Trader are free to trade and follow economic releases right in the trading app. Global financial markets are in their hands. Higher levels of volatility are easily predicted, and perfect chances for trades are seized.

Traders can access Economic Calendar in various ways. And the most convenient one is right from the menu of the instrument they trade. A few taps – and they can check the events that will be taking place. It adds comfort to the overall trading process.

New standards of Economic Calendar

As an all-in-one trading platform, FBS Trader does its best to provide ideal conditions for traders. Economic Calendar is no exception. It was made with care and attention to detail to make it convenient to use.

What's so special about Economic Calendar in FBS Trader?

It is free, reliable, and simple to use.

Provides everything a trader needs: date of an event, impact, event description, and forecasts.

Has a special earnings and dividends calendar for stocks.

Shows the instruments that may be influenced by an event.

Has easy-to-manage filters for the events.

Contains data from FBS's professional analysts.

In short: Economic Calendar is well organized and works perfectly for news traders.

More about FBS Broker and FBS Trader

FBS Trader is a product of FBS – an internationally acknowledged and regulated broker operating in 150+ countries for 12 years. More than 17 000 000 clients from all over the world choose FBS as their broker. FBS is the Principal Partner of Leicester City FC and the Official Trading Partner of FC Barcelona.

The broker actively develops its trading platform that already earned popularity among traders. For example, in Google Play and App Store, the number of FBS Trader's installs surpassed 4M.

The award-winning app conquers the hearts of traders with a simple interface, bonus for beginners, and 240+ assets of various markets: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto.

