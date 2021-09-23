Airtasker Debuts in the U.S. With Key Market Activations in Kansas City, Dallas and Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtasker , a $500M local services marketplace, today announced Kansas City, Dallas and Miami as the first U.S. markets it will activate to empower Americans to get more done and help local service providers monetize their skills.

While the platform is available nationally - and showing early signs of strong demand - Airtasker is prioritizing investment and activation in a few key markets initially before expanding to other city-level markets.

After vetting potential markets based on population demographics, tech-savviness and appetite for outsourcing tasks, Kansas City, Dallas and Miami scored high across all metrics, making them the optimal locations for Airtasker's U.S. launch.

"While anyone in the U.S. can now use Airtasker, we're excited to begin activating Kansas City, Dallas and Miami to solve real customer problems and achieve marketplace liquidity. These cities are full of opportunity and the type of creativity that fuels Airtasker," said Airtasker U.S. CEO, Bo Fishback.

"We're at an economic inflection point as many households and businesses face financial uncertainty due to the fallout of COVID-19. Airtasker creates flexible opportunities where the scope of work is defined by the customer - not the platform - and accepted by the service provider (or 'Tasker'). Ultimately our mission is to create more sustainable jobs during a time when Americans need it most."

On average, Taskers earn up to $2,500 a month on the platform ¹ with $80,000 worth of job opportunities² already captured on Airtasker in the three initial markets alone.

"I've joined other online platforms looking to reach new customers, but leads often ended up costing us more than our return on investment," said Tasker and Owner of All Clear Dryer Vent Cleaning Dan Millman. "I'm excited to join Airtasker, who advertises transparent and fair service fees, which are processed once the job is complete. I believe Airtasker will help me grow my customer base and scale my business."

With nearly 6,500 tasks posted to date, Airtasker connects customers who need something done - like cleaning, delivery or furniture assembly - with rated, reviewed and verified local service providers ready to work straight away.

Unlike other marketplace platforms, Airtasker is the first marketplace to offer flexible economy work in the U.S. as an infinitely horizontal marketplace that doesn't limit the types of tasks that can be posted.

About Airtasker

Airtasker is a trusted community marketplace that connects people who need work done with people who want to work. Since launching in Australia in 2012, Airtasker has established a global community of over 4.6 million users.

¹ Based on the median top 50 Tasker's monthly earnings

² Airtasker marketplace data (November 2020 - September 2021)

