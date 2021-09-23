Webinar: Conquer the Cloud and Cloud Costs with Ease by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a webinar at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The webinar—“Conquer the Cloud and Cloud Costs with Ease”—will help business and IT leaders overcome cloud management challenges to stay compliant, secure and on budget. Cloud experts will also explore an innovative cloud management system and share the advantages of building granular visibility into cloud environments.



“CFOs are shocked over recent cloud bills,” said Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, System Soft. “We found reports from a six-month period last year that showed 30% of IT professionals found a 50% increase in their monthly cloud bills. Others saw theirs double. Yet, organizations must get what they pay for to meet compliance obligations. A solution is better monitoring and alerting.”

During this webinar, Bilbrey, along with Alan Legerlotz, Solutions Engineering Manager, Flexera, and David Bloom, Microsoft Cloud Sales Engineer, TD Synnex, will share case studies about top performing organizations that conquered cloud management challenges. This team of experts will show attendees how to:

Hold departments, teams, projects or apps accountable for driving cloud consumption and then liable via IT chargeback or showback.

Track patterns to accurately forecast budgets and reduce miscalculations.

Ensure lines of business follow budget guidelines, proactively alerting stakeholders when cost centers exceed predefined budgets or detect spending anomalies.

Use a dynamic policy engine to automate cost-saving practices and build governance policies to monitor environments for opportunities and reduce wasted spending.

Set up organizational standards and enable flexibility through exceptions and policy customization.



Attendees will also learn about a QuickStrike Engagement to configure a cloud management program for their organization and onboard a Cloud Service Partner program—costing less than pay-as-you-go—from Microsoft Azure.

What: Conquer the Cloud and Cloud Costs with Ease

Panel: Don Bilbrey, Senior Cloud Architect, System Soft; Alan Legerlotz, Solutions Engineering Manager, Flexera; David Bloom, Microsoft Cloud Sales Engineer, TD Synnex

When: 2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Where: Register here to receive a link to the webinar.

