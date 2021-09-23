Living Security Wins Three 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Security has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year-Business Service Industries category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Living Security CEO and co-founder Ashley Rose also was honored with Silver Awards in two categories: Woman of the Year-Technology and Female Executive of the Year-Business Services for companies with 11-2,500 employees.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards for the work Living Security is doing to help enterprises address cybersecurity human risk, as well as making progress to increase the number of female voices in what has been a traditionally male-dominated industry,” Rose said. “It’s especially gratifying to be recognized alongside all of these other strong women business leaders.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year’s awards couldn’t be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we’ve seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference.”

The Stevie Awards will stage its fourth annual Women|Future Conference virtually on November 1-5. Registration is just $115, or $49 for current students with an active student ID. Details and registration are available at www.WomenFutureConference.com.

Yet to be announced are the winners in three Red Ladder Women in Technology categories, sponsored by HCL Technologies, as well as five Grand Stevie Award winners in the competition. Grand Stevie winners will be announced on October 5. HCL category winners will be announced in late November.

Entries for the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management solution that does more than meet compliance needs, it also truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending cybersecurity breaches, picking up where traditional security awareness training drops off. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure training efficacy and program ROI.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

HCL Technologies sponsors the Red Ladder Women in Technology Awards in the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

