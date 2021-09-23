PRAMASH BIKES Announces Kickstarter Campaign for Vinci, an Electric Bike

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crowdfunding campaign for electric bike "VINCI" is currently live on Kickstarter.

Vinci is an electric bike that has a 48V 15mA battery and 750W motor; these electronics help to a range of up to 50 miles with pedal assist and 30 miles with throttle only. The Vinci bike frame weighs about 70lbs and can support riders up to 300lbs. The Vinci also has alloy wheels and a color LCD display. All these functions with beautiful designs are available just for $1,250 on the Kickstarter campaign. This is a deal-breaker when the Vinci bike is compared with other electric bikes available on the market with similar or fewer options for a lot higher price. That makes it the most affordable bike for the bucks.

The Vinci bike's design is based on research that shows the most comfortable bike-riding position for the motorcycle. This research study defines the best dimensions of the location of the seat, handlebars, and foot position for comfort. The Vinci bike chooses electronics that have enough power, can cover a daily commute and some extra leftover miles, and it's street legal.

It's never about getting from point A to point B; it's about how you get there. So riding a bike is that feeling of spiking dopamine or rushing adrenaline. This Vinci bike is not reinventing electric bikes. There are plenty of them available on the market. But most of these electric bikes are regular bicycles or an old 1970s Bonanza mini bike frame that has slapped electronics on them, and these bikes are very expensive. There is nothing wrong with that, but a Vinci bike, with a simple and clean, timeless design, is a bike that you would like to keep forever.

The Vinci bike is designed by an artist and engineer and, when that combination happens, you get something attractive and functional. The Vinci bike satisfies requirements of style and comfort.

