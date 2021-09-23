Integrated Digital Strategies is Recognized for the 4th Straight Year by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top-Tier Franchise Digital Marketing Agency

AMESBURY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS), a nationally recognized digital marketing agency specializing in campaigns for established and emerging franchise brands, has been singled out by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top choice for franchise marketing for the fourth year in a row. The company is one of just two agencies to be ranked among the top third for four consecutive years, and this latest recognition comes as the firm continues to attract A-list clients and add to its comprehensive suite of services.



“We are humbled by this award, as we have been every year," says Steve Galligan, CEO, and co-founder of IDS. "We don't ever assume this kind of recognition because we know it's our job to earn it!” The company and its team were thrilled to learn of the award because “what this speaks to more than anything is consistency,” continues Galligan, “and consistency is what gets our clients results.”

Now in its tenth year of business, IDS attributes its growth and development to a two-pronged approach: listening to their clients and making sure they see a healthy ROI.

“Our job has always been to maximize every dollar of a client’s marketing budget, to keep their pipelines full and their digital presence optimized,” continues Joseph Mohay, IDS co-founder and CRO. "They can count on us being there for them every step of the way!”

The company has recently grown its team of experts to include a group of dedicated Franchisee Success Account Managers, who strategize with franchisees across dozens of industries, including fast food, automotive, high tech and more, to make sure they’re always seen by their best customers.

"From the moment we signed on with IDS, they became an extension of our team,” recounts Joseph Malmuth, VP of Franchise Development and Relations at powerhouse brand, Batteries Plus. “They are fully invested in our success.”

IDS looks forward to adding more satisfied clients to their roster and working hard to ensure their marketing needs are met and their bottom lines continue to grow.

“We don’t see a lot of client attrition,” remarks Galligan. “That’s because we always strive to become a valuable part of their team. It’s a true partnership.”

