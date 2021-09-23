Get Ready to Meet Yourself in the Digital World With Digital Me

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Exhibits Development Group (EDG), St. Paul, Minnesota, the leader in international cultural exchange and traveling exhibitions, and Madatech: The Israel National Museum of Science, Technology, and Space, finalized an exclusive arrangement on the much-anticipated science, technology, engineering art and mathematics (STEAM) project, Digital Me. This "art meets science-technology exploration of the digital world" will premiere at the Fleet Science Center in San Diego, California, on October 9, 2021.

Digital Me is a state-of-the-art exhibition that explores today's digital world. The exhibition delves into the realms of geolocation, facial recognition, Artificial Intelligence, computer vision, data privacy, while including awesomely fun and wacky Insta-filters. The colorful, experiential exhibition is fun and suitable for all ages.

EDG Founder-CEO, Amy Noble Seitz, who forged the Israeli-American cultural cooperation in 2018, was elated to share the announcement while EDG and Madatech are installing this major project: "The world is moving faster than ever and has a lot of people questioning their private security in the use of their smartphones and digital devices. The reality is technology is not going to slow down; it is only going to be more prolific. This exhibition allows everyone to explore and understand the technology through Israeli digital artist Amir Schorr's artistic storytelling in collaboration with Madatech's scientific team. Dr. Steven Snyder, President of the Reuben Fleet Science Center and his team are the perfect place to premiere this experience. We have worked with their team for a decade, and they embrace these large STEAM exhibitions to support their broad mission."

In Digital Me, visitors meet themselves and their personas in the digital world, witnessing the traces they leave behind, while exploring how their every action and image is preserved and stored in the history of the Internet. They'll learn how they appear to others online and how information about them is collected - sometimes without even noticing - and how it can affect them in the future.

