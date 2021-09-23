Celebrate Canada's National Shawarma Day on October 15 with Osmow’s™ $5 Shawarmas

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s most popular Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fast, fresh eatery, Osmow’s™ is inviting Canadians to celebrate the second annual National Shawarma Day on October 15 in honour of the historic Middle Eastern street food. The second annual National Shawarma Day calls on carnivores and vegetarians alike to enjoy perfectly seasoned rotisserie-cooked chicken or crisp-fried falafels at one of 120 Osmow’s™ locations across Canada at prices last seen in 2001, the year Osmow’s launched.



For just $5, Osmow's is offering its legendary Chicken Shawarma wrap or ROCKS™ at its original price, while vegetarians can take part in the day too with a Falafel Wrap or ROCKS™ for the same price.



Shawarma is a tender, fragrant, boldly spiced and marinated meat that slowly cooks as it rotates on a vertical skewer. At Osmow’s™, Shawarma is prepared a little differently. Once the marinated meat is delicately carved, it’s grilled to caramelized perfection and then served on ROCKS (rice), STIX (fries) or classically wrapped in a thin pita bread that’s then expertly grilled. Personalized with add-ons like fresh herbs and grilled vegetables, feta or house-made sauces means there are endless combinations of Shawarma meals bursting with delicious flavours.



A fan-favourite for a reason, be sure to add regular or NEW light and vegan garlic sauce! Only adventurous eaters dare to add Osmow’s™ Scorchin’ Hot Sauce!



“Last year, National Shawarma Day was a huge success!” says Osmow’s™ CEO & Head of Franchising Ben Osmow of the fast-growing Canadian QSR company. “We didn’t simply measure impact by the impressive number of national social posts and line-ups at our locations across the country. We also knew last year’s celebration was a hit because of rave reviews from both people who had never tried Shawarma before and Shawarma aficionados alike! Our National Shawarma Day made news across Canada and spread into the US. We are excited to build on this fun themed day.”



“When my parents opened the first Osmow’s in 2001 and started serving a dish they enjoyed since growing up in Egypt, no one could have imagined that we would be celebrating the official Canadian National Shawarma Day during our company’s 20th anniversary year,” says Osmow’s™ President & CMO Bernadette Farag.



“The time for shawarma is now,” says Ben. “It’s clear that the popularity of Shawarma is on the rise, seen in our impressive growth over the past 20 years into 120 locations! Join us — and all Canadian restaurants serving Shawarma — in celebrating National Shawarma Day on October 15.”



Osmow’s invites all other Mediterranean brands to celebrate October 15 as National Shawarma Day in Canada as this exciting flavourful food niche continues to grow, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration. To show your love for Shawarma, order yours on October 15 and tag photos, reels and videos with #NationalShawarmaDay, which will help spread word and support the fast, casual restaurant sector and local businesses. For more information about National Shawarma Day and Osmow’s™, visit osmows.com and follow @osmows on all popular social media channels.





About Osmow’s Founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow, the first Osmow’s™ store was located in Streetsville, Ontario, Canada and remains a successful operation to this day. Over 20 years ago, as a recent immigrant to Canada, Sam saw an opportunity to bring his Egyptian roots to the Canadian landscape blending traditional Egyptian cuisine balanced with a North American palate. Filling a void in the current fast-casual culinary marketplace, Osmow’s flavourful dishes with signature sauces such as the fan-favourite garlic sauce keeps bringing customers back to satisfy their cravings. Osmow’s™ has grown to 120 locations and is expanding across Canada. Osmow’s™ invites all other Mediterranean brands to celebrate October 15 as National Shawarma Day in Canada as we continue to grow this exciting flavourful food niche, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.



ChickenShawarma_wrap_plate-12507_ret

FAST SHAWARMA FACTS



In Arabic, shawarma means “to turn” and inspired the name for the Middle Eastern method of slow, even cooking where a conical slab of meat slowly spins or spirals on a large skewer

One of the world’s most popular forms of street food, especially in Egypt, Shawarma was believed to have been created in Turkey as early as the 18th Century

These scenes from The Avengers caused a spike in shawarma sales https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYiZeszLosE&feature=youtu.be

Depending on toppings, Shawarma is considered a low-calorie meal

*The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Shawarma Day to be observed on October 15, annually, starting in 2020 sparked by Osmow’s

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS AND INFLUENTIAL PERSONALITIES Interviews, photo and review opportunities and cross-promotional ideas are welcome.



Attachment