Inaugural 2021 MindBridge Community Awards Highlight Innovative Audit Solutions Using the MindBridge Platform

Ottawa, Canada, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge announced today that four internationally renowned accountancy firms, Cherry Bekaert, MNP LLP, Moore Kingston Smith, and Plante Moran, were winners of the first-ever MindBridge Community Awards. The awards were presented at a ceremony during MindBridge Edge2021, an annual user conference, recognizing companies who are using the MindBridge platform to deliver innovative solutions, services and support to their clients.

“These awards reflect MindBridge’s mission to improve the global financial system by building the world’s leading risk discovery platform”, says Leyton Perris, CEO of MindBridge. “These leading firms have shown us where the future of audit is heading”.

Four distinct awards were presented to companies that demonstrated advanced deployment and adoption of the MindBridge platform while delivering significant and measurable business outcomes for their clients.





Impact Award

Cherry Bekaert was the recipient of the MindBridge Impact Award, which recognizes an organization whose efforts have had a clear impact on business outcomes. Their results have either improved the client experience, driven operational efficiency, improved cost savings and/or impacted revenue performance.

Accepting the award on behalf of Cherry Bekaert was Jonathan Kraftchick, Innovation Partner who shared in his acceptance, “MindBridge has literally changed the conversation of what it means to be an auditor and what it means to use AI within the audit”, said Kraftchick, “We are seeing a fantastic financial return on utilizing MindBridge and that is only giving us further credibility to use AI in the audit even more.”





Industry Leader Award

MNP LLP was the recipient of the MindBridge Industry Leader Award, which recognizes a customer who has implemented MindBridge data analytics at scale, embedded MindBridge into their audit methodology and led significant organizational change and/or filling of organizational gaps. MNP LLP’s national deployment across over 90 offices has set a precedent for what dedicated organizational change management and vision, paired with a strong technology partnership can accomplish.





“The future of audits will be built using augmentation tools like MindBridge”, says Jeremy Beltgens, Assurance Innovation Lead based out of the firm’s Calgary head office, “It helps teams navigate a data-rich environment freeing our teams to focus their attention on the things that matter. We are excited to continue building on our relationship with MindBridge and feel we have chosen the right partner to stay on the leading edge of industry wide change.”





Influencer Award

Moore Kingston Smith was the recipient of the MindBridge Influencer Award, which recognizes a customer who has gone above and beyond to advocate for MindBridge and the use of data-driven risk discovery in the industry. By sharing their experiences and best practices, they have helped others contribute to the improvement of the financial industry’s ability to create greater accountability and value for its clients.

Accepting the award on behalf of Moore Kingston Smith was Becky Shields, Partner and Head of the Digital Transformation team. “Innovation is one of our strategic priorities, but our profession is notoriously and necessarily cautious,'' said Shields, “We want to thank MindBridge for their willingness to partner with us on our data analytics journey, offering a variety of support to the team as we rolled out our strategy and for providing opportunities to share our experiences.”





Innovator Award

Plante Moran was the recipient of the MindBridge Innovators Award, which celebrates teams, organizations, and trailblazers who contribute to their organization’s success through the inventive and creative use of their MindBridge solution, to deliver relevant and unprecedented end-to-end experiences.

“MindBridge has become a key part of the way we’re auditing as we move towards fulfilling our vision of fundamentally changing how audits are conducted in the future, said Carole McNees, Partner, Professional Standards, Plante Moran. “We’re continually finding new and more meaningful ways to use MindBridge more effectively across our commercial, nonprofit and public sector clients.





About EDGE2021

Edge is MindBridge’s annual customer event, which brings together MindBridge customers, audit visionaries and groundbreaking technology updates in a multi-day event. Attendees come to learn from each other, share innovative stories, increase their knowledge on the latest technology all of which enables the world’s most forward-thinking financial organizations to level up their skills and provide deeper value to their clients. This year’s keynote speaker was Shawn Kanungo, a globally recognized innovation strategist. A Partner with Queen & Rook, he advises leading organizations and executives on disruptive trends, and actively invests in early-stage ventures.





About MindBridge



MindBridge, provider of the world’s leading financial risk discovery platform, helps auditors, accountants, and financial professionals to become more efficient and profitable. From transactional risk assessment to organizational process improvements, users are provided with the AI-embedded tools, visualized analytics, and in-depth resources they need for stronger analysis, assessments, and advisory services. Artificial intelligence and industry expertise set the MindBridge platform apart to surface errors, intentional or not. The organization has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020, and Forbes Top 50 AI Firms to Watch For in 2021, for its contribution to transforming the accounting and financial professions’ ability to analyze data. Founded in 2015 in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge serves customers in the audit and advisory, enterprise, government, and financial institution segments around the world. For more information, www.mindbridge.ai

