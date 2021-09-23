City of Chattanooga Deploys Genetec Security Center and Stratocast in Public-Private Policing Initiative

Montreal, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has deployed its Security Center unified platform to enable the City of Chattanooga’s ‘Dragonfly Community Connect,’ a public-private policing initiative to enhance public safety in the Tennessee community.

Through the initiative, when calls come into the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) to report a crime, the Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) can check with participating businesses in the area to see if they are able to share video from their security cameras.

Using Stratocast™, a cloud-based video monitoring service from Genetec, business owners can give permission and provide access to their video streams to the CPD upon request so that investigating officers can monitor live video during an incident or review recorded video during an investigation directly from the Security Center platform located in the RTIC. With Stratocast, business owners can also keep an eye on their business and view live and recorded video from their laptop, tablet or smartphone 24/7.

High-quality, detailed video not only provides timely information to responding officers but also simplifies the ensuing investigation. Hosted on Microsoft Azure®, Stratocast requires less hardware to install and maintain, lowering overall costs. Because recorded video is stored in the cloud, it is safe from physical damage and secure from unauthorized access.

“Having the capability to view live video allows our investigators to quickly send images of suspects, their vehicles, and other crucial information to officers who are responding to calls for service,” said Chattanooga retired Police Chief David Roddy. "It dramatically reduces the time officers spend requesting, accessing, or obtaining video evidence relative to the event or crime to which they are responding.”

Genetec National Director of Public Sector Security, Rick Taylor, said, “The link between the public and private sectors is essential for real-time crime fighting, for improving neighborhood safety, and promoting the growth of local businesses. Many cities around the world have successfully rolled out similar Community Connect™ projects and we’re pleased to be a part of Chattanooga’s Dragonfly Community Connect program.”

The city chose ‘Dragonfly’ for its project name as dragonflies have a nearly 360-degree field of vision, with a single blind spot, behind them. “Video is an increasingly essential part of our investigations,” Roddy noted. “We’ve seen the value demonstrated by our own cameras in the community, and with the addition of participating local businesses, we are able to greatly increase our field of view.”

Genetec™ Security Center is a unified platform that blends IP video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition, intrusion detection, and communications within one intuitive, modular solution to enable organizations to be more efficient, make better decisions, and respond to situations and threats with greater confidence.

