Hopsworks Releases Speaker Line-Up for the Feature Store Summit

Palo Alto, USA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopsworks, the world’s first open-source Feature Store for machine learning (ML), today announced the agenda for the Feature Store Summit, the first conference dedicated to cutting-edge technologies that facilitate bringing machine learning models into production. The event, taking place on October 12-13, is digital and free to attend.

During two days, more than 25 organizations will discuss their latest developments, experiences, and best practices in the area of feature stores. Speakers from Uber, Twitter, Spotify, Salesforce, Bosch and more will present talks in four key topics:

solving the hardest ML challenges at scale,

the benefits of feature store across data science and engineering teams,

the future of feature stores, and

building or buying a feature store.

“There are a surprisingly large number of companies working on feature stores, but there are few publicly available resources to learn about them. The Feature Store Summit brings together makers and users of feature stores to share experiences and best practices, enabling the accelerated adoption of AI in industry ,” said Jim Dowling, CEO at Hopsworks.



For the full agenda or to register: https://www.featurestoresummit.com.‍



