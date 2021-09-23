Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund Empowers Students to be Leaders in Reconciliation With Support From Shaw Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is pleased to welcome Shaw Communications Inc. as the newest partner of the organization’s Legacy Schools program designed to empower students to be leaders in reconciliation and foster meaningful conversations about the true history of Canada’s residential schools.



With the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation taking place on Sept. 30, this new partnership with Shaw will help more students and educators in Alberta and British Columbia access the Legacy Schools program throughout the 2021/22 school year.

“We are pleased to welcome Shaw Communications as a Legacy Schools partner,” said Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. “Especially considering the immense interest we have seen in the Legacy Schools program over the last few months, we are grateful for Shaw’s commitment to ensuring we can meet the demand of this important piece of the reconciliation movement in Canada.”

“Through its educational programs, outreach and resources, DWF is fostering meaningful conversations among thousands of youth while building awareness, dialogue and respect for the lived experiences of people within Indigenous communities,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “The Legacy Schools program is creating foundational and critical opportunities for students across Canada to recognize the unique interests, rights and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples. The work supported by DWF is powering meaningful steps to help move reconciliation in the right direction.”

Schools and educators registered in the Legacy Schools program receive a free toolkit with resources that engage and empower students and teachers to further reconciliation through awareness, education, and action. Last year, the Legacy Schools program grew by nearly 40%, demonstrating an unprecedented interest in moving reconciliation forward.

Key facts about the Legacy Schools program as of July 2021:

2,335 registered Legacy Schools with representation in every province and territory, reaching Indigenous and non-Indigenous students in rural, remote, northern, and urban communities.

with representation in every province and territory, reaching Indigenous and non-Indigenous students in rural, remote, northern, and urban communities. 2,939 active Legacy Schools educators who are equipped with the tools and resources to confidently teach their students about the true history and lasting impact of residential schools.

who are equipped with the tools and resources to confidently teach their students about the true history and lasting impact of residential schools. 6,000 free Legacy Schools toolkits and booster kits distributed to schools and educators since 2018.

distributed to schools and educators since 2018. 73,000+ students at all grade levels reached through the Legacy Schools program (based on an estimate of 25 students per educator).

DWF aims to improve the lives of Indigenous people through awareness, education, and connection. Educating all peoples in Canada about the residential school system, ensuring we are all aware of the true history of this country, and building connections between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, will help move reconciliation forward.

“The important work DWF is doing today is laying the foundations for future generations to better understand the dark history of Canada's residential school system, the detrimental impacts it has had on hundreds of thousands of people across the country, and the steps we can take to move closer to reconciliation,” said Feiber Omana, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategic Planning, and Executive Champion of the Spectrum@Shaw BIPOC Employee Resource Group. “At Shaw, our employees are committed to being engaged in these conversations and to supporting organizations like DWF that are working to create change through education, advocacy, and awareness, and building a better future for all people in Canada.”

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Inspired by Chanie’s story and Gord’s call to build a better Canada, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Our goal is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all peoples in Canada. Learn more at downiewenjack.ca.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

