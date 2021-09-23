Unveiling of Memorial Monument for Alberta Victims of Impaired Driving Set for Saturday

SPRUCE GROVE, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unveiling of a new provincial memorial monument, etched with the names of 54 Albertans killed in impaired driving crashes, will take place this Saturday, September 25.



Families of victims will join MADD Canada to unveil the Alberta Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving. The service will include a candlelight vigil.



Media are invited to attend the unveiling of the Alberta Memorial Monument:

Date & Time: Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. Location: Parkland RCMP Headquarters, 91 Campsite Road, Spruce Grove, Alberta Guests: Mayor Stuart Houston, City of Spruce Grove

Representatives from law enforcement.

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, National President, MADD Canada

Andrew Murie, Chief Executive Officer, MADD Canada Safety Protocols: Given the current public health situation and in order to keep the event as safe as possible, all attendees must have received two vaccinations (the second being a minimum of two weeks ago), and bring proof of vaccination. Children under 12 are exempt. In addition, proper distancing protocols will be followed and masks will be required.

The Alberta Memorial Monument gives victims’ families and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to their loved ones. The striking granite structure is located on the grounds of the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, and was made possible through a partnership with the City of Spruce Grove and the Town of Stony Plain.