New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020580/?utm_source=GNW



Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Growth & Trends



The global neurothrombectomy devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.0 billion by2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing incidence of acute ischemic stroke, such as intracerebral and subarachnoid hemorrhagic stroke is anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the Stroke Alliance for Europe, the stroke incidence rate in Europe will increase by 34.0% from 2015 to 2035.



Furthermore, stroke remains the leading cause of death worldwide due to the adoption of a morbid lifestyle. For instance, in the U.S., around 70,000 stroke incidences are reported each year, out of which 23.0% are fatal or cause permanent disability. Moreover, smoking is another foremost risk factor responsible for ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke.



Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving the market.For instance, Medtronic’s Solitaire Platinum Revascularization neurothrombectomy device comprises of nitinol scaffolding design attached to a pushwire.



This medical instrument is designed to reduce around 70.0% of stroke-related disability and to improve the functional outcome at 90 days in patients suffering a large vessel occlusion.



Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Report Highlights

• On the basis of product, the clot retrievers segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of 58.3% owing to an increasing number of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke due to large vessel occlusion

• Based on end use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.9% owing to the rising incidence of strokes and growing awareness regarding neurothrombectomy procedures

• However, ambulatory surgical centers is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This is attributed to a shorter waiting time that ASCs provide to the patients and an increasing number of ASC facilities

• Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 32.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020580/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________