CAPITOL CORRIDOR OFFERS 30% TRAVEL DISCOUNT THROUGH END OF 2021

Oakland, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To welcome riders on board and promote train ridership, the Capitol Corridor is introducing a 30% discount on one-way and round-trip fares. The travel discount is just the beginning of our celebration of the rail corridor’s 30th anniversary.

In time for fall travel plans, the 30% off discount is available for travel now through December 31, 2021, with no black-out dates or advance-purchase requirement.

“We wanted to find an easy way to welcome both new and seasoned riders on our trains, while also recognizing our upcoming 30th anniversary.” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor. “The train is one of the safest and most enjoyable ways to travel throughout Northern California. Our hope is that this promotion, together with our ongoing COVID-19 protocols, will give people who are new to the train – or who haven’t used the service in a while – a great reason to give it a try.”

Promotion Details

Promotional tickets must be purchased online at Discount Offers & Travel Promotions (www.capitolcorridor.org/save30) or on the Amtrak mobile app (enter code V530). Offer cannot be purchased via station agent.

Promotional tickets are valid for 30% off the regular, full adult fare and cannot be combined with our fare discounts such as California Everyday Discounts.

Promotional tickets are good for one-way and round-trip travel between September 22 and December 31, 2021.

The promotional discount cannot be applied to multi-ride fares such as monthly, 10-ride, and student 6-ride tickets.

There are no black-out dates and no advance booking requirements.



California Everyday Discounts

In addition to this special, limited time offer, the Capitol Corridor has several ongoing discounts passengers can take advantage of at any time. These include California Everyday Discounts for students, seniors, passengers with disability, veterans, and active military.

The Friends & Family ticket offer, which is good any day of the week, allows one full-fare paying customer to bring up to five companions at 50% off.



Terms and conditions for all discount fares, as well as booking information can be found at Deals & Promotions.



Health and Safety Remains a Priority; Masks Required



To ensure the continued health and safety of passengers and staff, the Capitol Corridor’s rigorous health and safety protocols remain in place with enhanced surface cleaning and air filtration. Passengers are also required by federal mandate to continue wearing a face covering while on board trains, buses, and at stations. For more information visit Health & Safety.

About the Capitol Corridor



Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Auburn/Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.8 million work and leisure travelers every year (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic)