Elite Alliance Introduces New Residence Club in Downtown San Miguel De Allende, Voted the #1 City in the World by Travel + Leisure

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance ® , the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, announced Quinta Tenerías residence club in downtown San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, as its newest partnership. Quinta Tenerías owners enjoy an enviable array of amenities, services, and privileges, along with easy access to all the attractions that made San Miguel the #1 city in the world for two consecutive years among Travel + Leisure readers. Quinta Tenerías is an intimate and elegant private residence club located in the heart of one of the most desirable, beautiful, and iconic cities in Mexico. Owners select from two categories of luxurious two-bedroom residences, either the 1,450-square-foot Luxe Residences or the 1,980-square-foot Grand Residences, all of which come fully furnished in distinctively different but equally appealing designs.

There are eight like-minded owners per residence, and each enjoys frequent and flexible access to their elegant home throughout the year. Unlike traditional vacation homes, the club staff ensures worry-free ownership and hassle-free vacations. The Quinta Tenerías residences seamlessly blend contemporary interior design with the traditional San Miguel de Allende architecture style. The Luxe Residences are single-story with terraces overlooking interior gardens. The Grand Residences are two-story residences with an outdoor terrace offering Cathedral views.

"Elite Alliance Real Estate was retained by Quinta Tenerías to create the fractional ownership structure and supervise the sales and marketing efforts," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "We are also providing our expertise in management and rental services, including membership into our vacation exchange program."

Goodyear noted that club owners can relax in their San Miguel home with friends and family while enjoying resort services, send unaccompanied guests, rent some of their vacation time through Elite Alliance Hospitality, and exchange vacations with owners of other luxury homes and residence clubs in more than 120 international locations through Elite Alliance Exchange.

Quinta Tenerías offers more than beautiful residences. Owners and their guests also enjoy a rooftop terrace with cocktail lounge, jacuzzi, and fire pits, club courtyard, barbecue, and outdoor kitchen area, as well as access to fitness and yoga classes, pre-arrival grocery service, housekeeping, and full concierge. The club is in close proximity to colorful festivals of the region and some of the most acclaimed tourist attractions in Mexico. The captivating history and culture of San Miguel allows visitors to take part in diverse activities, cultural experiences, and intense excursions like nowhere else in the world. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, with its unique, attractive charm that reflects all that is best about Mexico, Quinta Tenerías Residence Club provides a desirable lifestyle in one of the globe's top urban destinations.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, Elite Alliance® Founder Steve Dering, created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased accessibility for buyers and market size for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, it introduced Elite Alliance Exchange, a program that allows owners to explore other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance Exchange quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels, and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in fractional real estate consulting, vacation exchange, and hospitality management - always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or 214.393.2842.

About Quinta Tenerías Residence Club

Quinta Tenerías is an equity Residence Club providing fractional real estate ownership in the heart of San Miguel de Allende. Each Club Residence boasts modern architecture and is fully furnished and accessorized. Club Residences feature all five elements of Feng Shui such as wood and stone floors to interconnect outdoor spaces with interior areas, water fountains to promote positive energy (CH'I), fireplaces to represent the fire element for success, and metal elements associated with the qualities of pleasure and creativity. Every aspect is intended to provide comfort, safety, and harmony throughout the Club. Rogelio Villanueva, CEO and Founder, had the vision of creating a space where Mexican architecture and culture could merge in a place surrounded by luxury and comfort. He opted for San Miguel de Allende as the best place to introduce his concept to the world.

For more information on Quinta Tenerías, please visit www.quintatenerias.com.

