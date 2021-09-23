New Mission, New Board, Same Goal at Child Neurology Foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Child Neurology Foundation (CNF) this week announced an update to its mission with an added focus on supporting medical professionals. This news also came with the announcement of a new board president and five new board members bringing with them a diversity of medical backgrounds and lived experiences. Both changes were made to focus on doubling down their effort and better helping the 1 in 5 children and families living with a neurologic condition get the best care and achieve the highest quality of life possible.

Known for tackling complex and systemic issues head-on by bringing the child neurology community together, including neurologists, nurses, parents, and caregivers, CNF's change in mission and board will help them better align around their vision for a world in which all children affected by neurologic disorders can reach their full potential. And for them, that means great care regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

"Medical professionals are integral to getting great care," said Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC, Executive Director and CEO of CNF. "They are the unsung heroes, working day-in and day-out on the front line to help millions of children and families living with a neurologic condition get answers and navigate the healthcare system. But at the same time, we know there are simply not enough of them and that unfortunately, care can be dependent on where you grow up and the resources you have access to. We felt it was time to solidify our commitment to medical professionals with a new mission and new board members with a diversity of lived experiences so that we can better serve the entire community."

Initially established in 2001 to support children and families living with a neurologic condition by one of the nation's first pediatric neurologists, Dr. Kenneth F. Swaiman, CNF continues to be guided by a Board of Directors of which more than half is comprised of pediatric neurologists. And to this day, CNF remains the only patient-facing advocacy organization in the neurology space that was started and continues to be actively governed, by physicians, as well as families, nurses, social workers, and business leaders.

About Child Neurology Foundation

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Child Neurology Foundation (CNF) is a patient advocacy organization with a mission to serve as the collaborative center of education, resources, and support for children and their families living with neurologic conditions and facilitate connection with the medical professionals who care for them. Each year, CNF's work reaches hundreds of thousands of families in all 50 states and 70+ countries with programming focused on improving the patient care experience, attacking the effects of isolation, confronting systems-level change, and supporting the advancement of new cures and therapies.

For more information, contact Loren Wood, Senior Director, Marketing & Communication at communications@childneurologyfondation.org.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.