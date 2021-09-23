West Ham United Football Club and BlazePod Announce New Supplier Agreement

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Ham United Football Club and BlazePod, creator of the revolutionary Flash Reflex (FRX) training program designed to improve reaction time and performance through unique cognitive and physical exercises, today announces a new agreement confirming BlazePod as the club’s official visual reaction training supplier.



West Ham United will utilize BlazePod as a training tool for its First Team, which competes in the English Premier League, as well as its Women's and Academy teams. Founded in 1895, West Ham United is an English professional football club competing in the top-tier of English football.

BlazePod is an interactive, pro-level training system combining physical and cognitive activities that simultaneously train the body and mind. This helps athletes improve decision-making skills, reaction time, coordination, speed, agility, and strength, which ultimately boosts performance. Vibrant touch sensor Pods are controlled by an interactive mobile app that offers a library of pre-set and customizable workouts, drills, and challenges categorized according to needs and skillset. Real-time analytics track individual performance and results to easily see progress and pinpoint areas for improvement.

West Ham United players will leverage BlazePod’s revolutionary FRX training as part of warm-ups and activation, strength and conditioning, athlete testing, skills training, rehab, and recovery. Acknowledging the long-lasting results and sterling reputation of BlazePod, West Ham United adopted the training tool to help their athletes become faster, smarter, and more agile players both on and off the field

West Ham United Commercial Director Nathan Thompson said: “We are constantly striving to perform at the very highest level across all teams at the Club. To do this we need the best, most professional support. BlazePod’s innovative product can help us achieve our goals and gain a competitive advantage”.

“Our mission at BlazePod is to share the tremendous benefits Flash Reflex Training brings to athletes to keep them at the top of their game throughout their career,” said Yaniv Schniederman, CEO and Founder at BlazePod. “We are looking forward to sharing our knowledge and training solutions with West Ham United’s coaches and trainers, and being part of creating faster, stronger, and more intelligent players.”

BlazePod is used by more than 300,000 professional and amateur athletes in more than 120 countries from the NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, Formula 1, MMA, as well as Olympic athletes.

To learn more about BlazePod, visit www.blazepod.com. For videos of BlazePod in use by West Ham United and other images, visit here.

About BlazePod:

BlazePod is a robust flash-reflex training (FRX) system that targets the body’s natural response to sensory stimulations to improve speed, strength, agility, decision making, reaction time, and overall performance. Designed for any age or fitness level, the BlazePod Experience consists of vibrant visual cue Pods controlled by an interactive app and are ideal for sports and fitness training; rehabilitation and physical therapy; tactical training for emergency services, security, and military; and as a cognitive treatment for neurological disorders. The BlazePod neuro-sports cognitive performance method trains the brain to process quicker, allowing the body to reach its full physical potential and perform better in sports and everyday life. More information can be found at www.blazepod.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Rogers

Uproar PR for BlazePod

jrogers@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246



