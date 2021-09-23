Step One Automotive Group Hosts Special Operations Team 'Horse Soldiers' Bourbon for Night of Appreciation and Fellowship

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step One Automotive Group had the pleasure of hosting the truly inspirational Whiskey & War Stories presented by Will Summers from Horse Soldier Bourbon on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at The Place on Beal in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Will is one of the 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Operations team (ODA595) that overthrew the Taliban stronghold of Mazar-i-Sharif while riding horseback through the inhospitable, mountainous terrain of Northern Afghanistan in the first days after the 9/11 attacks, earning them the nickname "Horse Soldiers."

Companies and organizations owned and operated by military personnel, such as Horse Soldier Bourbon, hold a special place in the heart of Step One Automotive Group. Forever Warriors was coined by Step One to symbolize the long-term commitment to assisting military members and their families in their transition into civilian life after service. The Forever Warriors initiative helps close the gap between these transitioning warriors and our local partners to aid in employment and education opportunities, and physical and mental wellness and awareness. The company currently employs several retired and disabled military members and actively works in creating necessary corporate positions based around the skillsets many retired members possess.

Following the trend with supporting local military and first responders, Step One Automotive Group sponsored the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department in honoring our fallen heroes on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks from Sept. 11, 2001. The public was invited to visit Fire Station 6 at 7:45 a.m. to meet the FWB firefighters and honor our fallen heroes by ringing the ceremonial bell. The bell was rung 343 times in honor of each first-responder life lost on that September day. Chief Shannon Stone is the Battalion Chief at Engine 6 in Fort Walton Beach. He and other members of Engine 6 attended the Whiskey & War Stories event.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 22 dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook & Instagram at Step One Automotive Group and hashtags #foreverwarriors and #westeptogether

Contact Aerika Wardrip at awardrip@steponeauto.com for more information.







