Careers Don’t Need to Be Lonely: Career Accountability Through Human-Augmented Advising

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WGU Labs, an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University, today announced an Accelerator partnership with Lloyd, a career co-copilot for young working professionals.

The first few decades of one’s career are often when people establish their earning potential and make many decisions that will define the rest of their professional life. However, there are currently few career mapping options for young professionals at a price they can afford.

Lloyd helps its members figure out how to take the next step in their career, whether it be a job search, a side project, or answering the question, “What do I want to do with my life?” Members are assigned a “co-pilot”--a human career advisor--who provides feedback and accountability along the way.

“Young professionals are trying to figure out ‘what’s next’ and often are left to fend for themselves,” said Dan Gusz, co-founder of Lloyd. “Lloyd provides structure, accountability, and feedback to help build better career habits.”

Under the partnership, the Accelerator will help Lloyd examine and refine its tool for young professionals, as well as seek additional partnerships with institutions in higher education. This work will also include collaborating with the Lloyd team to support the ongoing development of its human-augmented model.

“Lloyd, which already has user interest across the globe, offers more personalized and affordable structure and support for young professionals seeking career guidance,” said Ashley Pallarito, Director of Accelerator at WGU Labs. “Our team looks forward to helping bring a product model well established in other industries—human augmented by technology and data to scale—to education, where we know great techonology is often last to enter.”

Lloyd marks the thirteenth partnership for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its inception. Learning institutions interested in learning more about Lloyd can email team@withlloyd.com. To learn more about the Accelerator at WGU Labs and its partners, visit wgulabs.org/startup-services.





About WGU Labs



WGU Labs is a nonprofit affiliate of WGU. Accelerator at WGU Labs provides research, market development, and product enhancement services to early-stage education businesses. Through these services as well as financial investments, the Accelerator advances the scale and impact of education companies that share its mission to increase student access, lower student costs, and improve student outcomes. Learn more about WGU Labs and the Accelerator at wgulabs.org/startup-services.





About Lloyd

Lloyd is a consumer software company that empowers working professionals to find more meaning in their careers. Lloyd does this by providing structure, accountability, and feedback, helping individuals to navigate and develop their careers with 1-on-1 guidance and support. Sign up today at Lloyd or reach out to team@withlloyd.com about a partnership with your institution.





