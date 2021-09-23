New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Gowns Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Usability, By Risk Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965037/?utm_source=GNW



Hospital Gowns Market Growth & Trends



The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 12.8%. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors for the market growth. The recent outbreak of Covid-19 is also anticipated to have a significant impact on market growth.



The global pandemic has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.Covid-19 is a zoonotic virus and bats were considered to be the key reservoir of the virus.



The intermediate host has not been identified yet and transmission has mainly taken place through fomites & droplets during close unprotected contact between infector & infected.Till now airborne transmission of the virus has not been reported.



Thus, increasing hospital admissions across the globe have increased the demand for hospital gowns.



The WHO has appealed to industries and governments to increase the manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hospital gowns, gloves, medical masks, face shields, aprons, respirators, and goggles, by 40% to meet the increasing global demand.It also reported that the rise in demand for these accessories has increased their prices to a major extent.



For instance, the price of surgical masks has increased six-fold and the price of hospital gowns has increased two-fold.



Hospital Gowns Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the surgical gowns segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the rising incidents of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgical procedures

• The reusable gowns segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of Covid-19

• The high-risk hospital gowns segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increased demand across the globe

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers and rising number of surgical procedures

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965037/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________