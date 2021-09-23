Announcing the Keynote Speakers for the 2021 Simio Sync Digital Transformation Event

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference, one of the largest online gatherings of simulation, scheduling, and digital transformation experts, is happening Sept. 28-30, 2021. Registration is open to all at no cost. Sachin Lulla, Principal Advisory Global Digital Transformation and IoT Leader at EY and Manuel Pereira Remelhe, Principal Expert Process Simulation at Bayer will host the keynote features for the event. Keynote sessions will focus on the importance of Digital Transformation and the role Digital Twin technology plays in achieving a competitive edge in today's business landscape.

Now more than ever, organizations must strive to be agile, intuitive, and innovative. The Simio Sync 2021 agenda focuses on providing participants with the knowledge to pursue agility through digital transformation. Speakers will discuss ground-breaking innovative applications of digital transformation technologies, with an emphasis on leveraging digital twin applications, in diverse industrial sectors.

Meet our keynote speakers including a sneak peek into the real-world experiences they will be sharing:

Simio is delighted to announce that Sachin Lulla, Principal Advisory Global Digital Transformation and IoT Leader at EY as the keynote speaker for the Day 1, September 28, event. Sachin Lulla leads digital strategy and transformation in the Advanced Manufacturing and Mobility Sector in the Americas. He will deliver a thought-provoking perspective on the need for digital transformation, why digital transformation efforts fail, and what is required to succeed.

The Day 2, September 29, agenda will see a seasoned professional in process simulation and advanced process analytics discuss the application of simulation modeling and digital twins used to solve complex real-world problems. Manuel Pereira Remelhe, Principal Expert Process Simulation at Bayer, will take conference participants through a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer's journey to smart manufacturing across its business units and facilities.

The third day of Simio Sync will include an overview of the Simio Digital Twin solution, by Vice President of Products at Simio, Renee Thiesing. She will highlight how Simio's solution can add value at each step in the Digital Transformation process by demonstrating the creation of a Simio model from Design to Operate. You'll see the Simio products in action, including the cloud-based Simio Portal product and how artificial intelligence can be applied to your Simio model with new, embedded Neural Network features.

Other notable speakers and sessions during the Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference include Martin Larsen, Head of Business Development at B&R Industrial Automation and Eliza Sheppard, Lead Industrial Engineer at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. Eliza will discuss the use of simulation modeling to improve operational capacity and detailed scheduling for space systems manufacturing, and Martin will highlight the application of digital twins for industrial automation solutions. Simio Sync also features an interactive roundtable discussion that will focus on real-world aspects of digital transformation through the eyes of industry thought leaders on the frontline of leading digital transformation journeys for their respective companies. This informative discussion will feature participants from Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, and Northrop Grumman.

"Registration is currently open to all and available at no cost," said Eric Howard, Vice President of Marketing at Simio. "Registrations for our virtual event have exceeded expectations and made this the largest event in Simio history. Over 500 unique companies and universities across the world have registered to participate at the Simio Sync Digital Transformation event. We welcome you to register today and join us next week to learn and to be inspired by our lineup of industry thought leaders discussing how they plan and execute their digital transformation journeys. I am also very excited about the networking opportunities and virtual job board that are available to all conference attendees."

Hear these stories for yourself and network with professionals across industries and the world at the Simio Sync Digital Transformation Conference. Register today at simiosync.com .

