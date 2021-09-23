New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020575/?utm_source=GNW



The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving interactive kiosks’ adoption. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security.



The North American market dominated the global market in 2020.The regional growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as a part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement.



Based on end use, the market for interactive kiosk has been further segmented into BFSI, retail, food and beverage, healthcare, government, travel and tourism, and others.Manufacturers have developed multiple self-service kiosks solutions for segments, such as travel and tourism and healthcare.



These interactive kiosks enable customers to carry out self-check-in/check-out in hotels, carry out self-baggage check-in, book tickets, view product information, book appointments, and so on.



Stringent regulatory and legal standards such as the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and UL standards are the significant challenges impacting the broader adoption of interactive self-service kiosks.GDPR compliance focuses on protecting customers’ private data to enhance safety and prevent unauthorized access to private information.



The ADA standards provide access specifications to any public access system for disabled individuals. However, the threat of cyber-attacks, high cost of installation, maintenance, and support may act as inhibitors for the growth and adoption of interactive kiosks by businesses.



• The market for interactive kiosk is a technology-driven and rapidly evolving market due to continuous advancements in communication and payment technologies. This, in turn, has widened the scope of application in various industries, such as retail, banking, hospitality, entertainment, and government

• The declining prices of hardware and improved transaction safety features have led to increased adoption of interactive kiosks by various businesses

• Mandatory government regulations regarding data privacy/protection and regulatory standards such as ADA and UL will have a major impact on the adoption of interactive kiosk as a service delivery tool

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

