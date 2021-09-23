Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Plc
AGM Statement – 23 September 2021
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 September 2021, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Votes against
|1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
|1,826,526 (99.57%)
|7,835 (0.43%)
|2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy
|1,710,099 (95.66%)
|77,665 (4.34%)
|3 – To approve the Director’s Remuneration Report
|1,710,099 (94.71%)
|95,573 (5.29%)
|4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director
|1,793,064 (98.12%)
|34,335 (1.88%)
|5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director
|1,769,268 (97.44%)
|46,513 (2.56%)
|6 – To elect Carol Thompson as Director
|1,796,184 (98.12%)
|34,335 (1.88%)
|7 – To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
|1,803,296 (97.95%)
|37,798 (2.05%)
|8 – Authority to allot shares
|1,828,534 (98.94%)
|19,547 (1.06%)
|9 – Allotment of disapplication of pre-emption rights
|1,693,221 (94.52%)
|98,253 (5.48%)
|10 – Market purchase of own shares
|1,746,625 (95.90%)
|74,744 (4.10%)
|11 – Articles of Association
|1,792,007 (99.13%)
|15,734 (0.87%)
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181