AGM Statement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Plc

AGM Statement – 23 September 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 September 2021, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:

ResolutionVotes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Votes against
1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts1,826,526 (99.57%)7,835 (0.43%)
2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy1,710,099 (95.66%)77,665 (4.34%)
3 – To approve the Director’s Remuneration Report1,710,099 (94.71%)95,573 (5.29%)
4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director1,793,064 (98.12%)34,335 (1.88%)
5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director1,769,268 (97.44%)46,513 (2.56%)
6 – To elect Carol Thompson as Director1,796,184 (98.12%)34,335 (1.88%)
7 – To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor1,803,296 (97.95%)37,798 (2.05%)
8 – Authority to allot shares1,828,534 (98.94%)19,547 (1.06%)
9 – Allotment of disapplication of pre-emption rights 1,693,221 (94.52%)98,253 (5.48%)
10 – Market purchase of own shares1,746,625 (95.90%)74,744 (4.10%)
11 – Articles of Association1,792,007 (99.13%)15,734 (0.87%)

