Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Plc

AGM Statement – 23 September 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 September 2021, all of the resolutions were passed on a unanimous show of hands. The voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Votes against 1 – To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 1,826,526 (99.57%) 7,835 (0.43%) 2 – To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 1,710,099 (95.66%) 77,665 (4.34%) 3 – To approve the Director’s Remuneration Report 1,710,099 (94.71%) 95,573 (5.29%) 4 – To re-elect Ernie Richardson as Director 1,793,064 (98.12%) 34,335 (1.88%) 5 – To re-elect Timothy Dowlen as Director 1,769,268 (97.44%) 46,513 (2.56%) 6 – To elect Carol Thompson as Director 1,796,184 (98.12%) 34,335 (1.88%) 7 – To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 1,803,296 (97.95%) 37,798 (2.05%) 8 – Authority to allot shares 1,828,534 (98.94%) 19,547 (1.06%) 9 – Allotment of disapplication of pre-emption rights 1,693,221 (94.52%) 98,253 (5.48%) 10 – Market purchase of own shares 1,746,625 (95.90%) 74,744 (4.10%) 11 – Articles of Association 1,792,007 (99.13%) 15,734 (0.87%)

